About 40 Ayden-Grifton High School students saw the Pitt-Greenville Airport’s newest hangar Monday as part of the Grow Local tour.
Brian Henning can stand in the classroom at Ayden-Grifton High School and tell his automotive students that, in terms of their potential careers, the sky’s the limit. But to prove it, he took them to Pitt-Greenville Airport on Monday.
While being shown the airport’s newest hangar, about three dozen automotive technology students heard that their current training could grow into a career in aircraft mechanics. The tour was part of Grow Local, a weeklong initiative designed to introduce students to careers they could cultivate close to home. Since its launch in 2018, the effort, hosted by the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Catalent, the Greenville-ENC Alliance, Pitt County Economic Development, and Pitt County Schools, has reached more than 6,000 students.
“It’s really to motivate and introduce different career opportunities and pathways to the students,” said Kimber Stone, the chamber’s director of member relations and programs.
For this year’s Grow Local week, which continues through Friday, almost 3,000 students will have a chance to interact with representatives from about 90 participating businesses. Some, including Curtis Construction, Advance Mechanical and Piedmont Service Group, are bringing equipment to schools for demonstrations in construction and other career and technical education classes. Others, including Brook Valley Country Club and the Hilton Greenville, are opening their doors to offer cooking demonstrations for culinary arts classes and food and nutrition students.
“It’s awesome to see the kids’ faces, to see them go into a business that they had no clue what it was and to get excited,” PCS Career and Technical Education Director Bethann Trueblood told the Board of Education this month. “It’s great to see.”
After being canceled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021 due to COVID, Grow Local is showing signs of growth. Among new participants this year is Raising Grayce Farms, which on Monday hosted about 30 students from Ayden-Grifton’s horticulture and occupational preparation programs.
Owners Will and Nicole Brown talked with students about tulip farming, agritourism and beef cattle at their 16-acre farm on Stanley Road, about 10 miles from downtown Greenville. Will grew up in Stokes County, helping his family grow tobacco, along with corn and other vegetables. While Natalie grew up in Greenville, rather than on a farm, her family has roots in agriculture. Though both are engineers by trade, they also raise cattle and operate a flower farm.
Horticulture students like senior Jackson Evans have had experience growing flowers in their school’s greenhouse but were impressed by the Browns’ operation, which this year planted 18,000 tulip bulbs imported from Holland and includes cross-breeding black Angus and Hereford cows.
“I never knew about this place,” said Evans, who plans to study agricultural engineering at North Carolina State University next year, “and I live about five minutes down the road.”
Horticulture teacher Nichole Fulcher said that while Ayden-Grifton is in a more rural area than some of the county’s high schools, many of the students have never spent time on a farm.
“They are very far removed from farms and farming society,” she said. “Some of our kids may have been to a farm, but that farm may have been Simply Natural (Creamery).
“I hope that it shows them that they can go right down the road to see these things,” Fulcher said. “They don’t have to go very far to see agriculture and get their hands into agriculture.”
Nicole said that due to the couple’s work schedule, Raising Grayce Farms has had few opportunities to host students groups. But children who have visited the farm on weekends often seem confused about the difference between beef cows and dairy cows, things that might have been obvious to children in eastern North Carolina a few generations ago.
“The farm, for us, is an opportunity for our child, but it has become an opportunity for us to educate our local community about farming,” Nicole said. “With even the small scale that we do, we’re able to teach people about farming and the impact that it can have.”
For Grow Local, students from 19 participating schools, representing classes ranging from accounting and business management to anatomy and biomedical technology could choose to explore areas including education, health care, engineering, hospitality, manufacturing, mechanical, transportation and technology industries.
New to this year’s program is Be Pro Be Proud, which uses two exhibition trailers equipped with virtual reality technology designed to interest students in skilled professions within the construction, manufacturing, transportation, and utility industries.
Pitt-Greenville Airport Executive Director Bill Hopper hopes the real-life experience of touring and talking with employees at the airport will open students’ eyes to opportunities that might have seemed out of reach.
“I suspect that a lot of them (automotive students) have the skills that are necessary to be aircraft mechanics,” he said. “There’s a real shortage of aircraft mechanics, so I’m hoping there’s some interest here.”
Hopper said schools in eastern North Carolina, including Lenoir and Craven community colleges and Elizabeth City State University provide programs of study for students with an interest in aviation management or aviation systems technology.
Ayden-Grifton junior Umar Kotroo said that although the visit to the airport was not his first, this one was eye-opening.
“My plan was to work in the automotive industry. This might change it,” he said. “There’s a high demand for all of these technicians. It’s something that I might do.”
Henning said that while students in his classes do not have an opportunity to work on aircraft engines, the tour is a valuable experience for them.
“There’s no replacement for actually showing them what they’re going to get their hands on,” he said.
“It’s one of the reasons why we’re here. We like to branch out and give the kids all the opportunities we can. It’s giving the kids the opportunity to see things they wouldn’t ordinarily see and expose them to opportunities that they wouldn’t ordinarily have.”