Brian Henning can stand in the classroom at Ayden-Grifton High School and tell his automotive students that, in terms of their potential careers, the sky’s the limit. But to prove it, he took them to Pitt-Greenville Airport on Monday.

While being shown the airport’s newest hangar, about three dozen automotive technology students heard that their current training could grow into a career in aircraft mechanics. The tour was part of Grow Local, a weeklong initiative designed to introduce students to careers they could cultivate close to home. Since its launch in 2018, the effort, hosted by the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Catalent, the Greenville-ENC Alliance, Pitt County Economic Development, and Pitt County Schools, has reached more than 6,000 students.


