...The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City NC has
issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in North Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
The next statement will be issued late tonight by 1200 AM EDT.
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 11.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 14.0 feet Friday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 11/21/2018.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Matthew Taylor and Avery McKnight, at left, pick up trash during the event. “This was a great community event that had a positive impact to the Town Common,” said Don Octigan, Greenville’s director of Recreation and Parks. “We are grateful for the partnership with Love a Sea Turtle and Metallix.”
Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector
Metallix employees, above, plant by a culvert during Growing Greenvillle, a Metallix Family Environmental Stewardship Day at the Town Common on Monday.
Photos by Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector
Steven Newport, Wynter, 9, Whitney Watson, and Corey Smallwood plant a tree during Growing Greenvillle, a Metallix Family Environmental Stewardship Day at the Town Common on Monday, April 10.
Hundreds of people toting bags and buckets spent Easter Monday combing through grass and peering under trees and shrubs along the Town Common and the Greenville Greenway. But they weren’t searching for eggs. They were stewarding the environment.
Metallix Refining’s Family Environmental Day brought employees and their families, along with nearly half a dozen student groups, out to volunteer for tasks ranging from picking up litter to planting trees and putting out mulch. The event, called “Growing Greenville,” also included a presentation of three scholarship awards to winners of an environmental essay contest.
“The idea behind this event Growing Greenville is more than just cleaning up,” Metallix Environmental Compliance Specialist Rona Durborow said. “It really is an investment in our local community.”
It was the third annual environmental stewardship day for the 55-year-old company, which recycles and refines materials containing gold, silver, platinum, palladium and rhodium. Beginning in June 2021, when Metallix took part in World Ocean Day along the Washington, N.C., waterfront, the company has shut down operations for a day each year and paid its employees to volunteer as part of an environmental effort.
“It doesn’t come for free, but we believe we’re doing the right thing,” Chief Operating Officer Patrick Fee said. “We want to support our community. Environmental stewardship is part of our DNA as a company.
“We are really proud to call Greenville home,” he said. “We want to be sure that we’re committed to investing not just in the environment but also in the people.”
Last July, company employees spent a day at River Park North, where they helped to clear about 1,000 pounds of litter and invasive plants. For each event, Metallix teamed up with Love a Sea Turtle, a Pitt County-based environmental stewardship and youth development organization. Nina Peele, who works in precious metals purchasing for the company, helped to make the introduction. Her son, Christopher, has been a volunteer with LAST for about a decade.
Dan Sokolovic, co-director of LAST, said the organization values the chance to work with the company on environmental stewardship. Dozens of LAST student volunteers, who had a day off from school on Monday, worked alongside Metallix employees.
“You see some environmentalists running around setting their hair on fire screaming,” Sokolovic said. “Does it really work, though, or is it more (like) can we move the needle slowly?”
Sokolovic, whose organization includes student-led projects and initiatives on composting and promoting alternatives to plastic waste and single-use plastic bags, believes environmental stewardship is a shared responsibility.
“Everybody needs to participate,” he said. “That’s really why we do enjoy working with Metallix. What they’re doing, what they’re asking their employees to do, what they’re asking the community to do, that’s going to move the needle even further.”
This year’s environmental stewardship event, moved to April to coincide with World Earth Month, also came in time to spruce up the Town Common for the upcoming PirateFest, scheduled for April 15.
“We’re beautifying and cleaning the town the week before PirateFest, what some consider to be our city’s largest single event bringing people in from all over,” Sokolovic said, “so there’s a lot of importance there.”
At Monday’s event, volunteers not only collected 1,500 pounds of trash, they also helped support staff from the city’s Recreation and Parks Department to distribute 50 cubic yards of mulch throughout the Town Common. In addition, the event included a tree-planting effort at Town Creek Culvert, adding three Willow Oaks, six Eastern Red Cedars and six Princeton Elms.
Growing Greenville not only showed growth in the number of volunteers and projects but also in the number of partners. In addition to Metallix and LAST, this year’s event drew volunteers from Girl Scouts of America, ReLeaf@ ECU, D.H. Conley High School’s Future Business Leaders of America and Pitt County Schools’ Health Sciences Academy.
“We wanted something bigger and better than last year,” said Kean Dao, a D.H. Conley High School junior and a member of LAST. “We tried to make it involve more students.”
South Central High School freshmen Shroq Zeidan and Kayla Jones, both HSA students, spent their last day of Easter break at the event, even though it meant giving up the chance to sleep in.
“Being out here getting to know people, helping out, it really makes a difference,” Zeidan said, “even something small.”
Scholarship winners announced at the event were: first-place, FBLA member Thomas Brann, who received a $1,000 scholarship; second-place, LAST and HSA member Michelle Song, who received an $850 scholarship; and third-place, LAST, FBLA and HSA member Junwon Hwang, who received a $650 scholarship. All are juniors at Conley.