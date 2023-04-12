Hundreds of people toting bags and buckets spent Easter Monday combing through grass and peering under trees and shrubs along the Town Common and the Greenville Greenway. But they weren’t searching for eggs. They were stewarding the environment.

Metallix Refining’s Family Environmental Day brought employees and their families, along with nearly half a dozen student groups, out to volunteer for tasks ranging from picking up litter to planting trees and putting out mulch. The event, called “Growing Greenville,” also included a presentation of three scholarship awards to winners of an environmental essay contest.


