A C-17 cargo jet operated by The North Carolina Air National Guard will conduct a flyover of Greenville today to salute front-line workers in the fight against COVID-19.
The plane and its crew will fly over Vidant Medical Center, Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center and the Veterans Administration Greenville Health Care Center at 12:21 p.m. as part of Operation: American Resolve, according to the 145th Airlift Wing.
The flyover is to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force’s continued readiness during the national COVID-19 response, while saluting the American heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19, a news release said. It will incur no additional cost to taxpayers as it is part of regularly scheduled training.
The C-17 will depart Charlotte Douglass International Airport at 10 a.m. and travel to Asheville before turning east for passes over food banks and medical facilities in cities across the state including Morganton, Hickory, Statesville, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Burlington, Chapel Hill, Durham, Butner, Raleigh, Goldsboro and Wilson
After the Greenville flyover, the crew will head south to Kinston, Jacksonville and Wilmington and return to the Charlotte area by 1:25 p.m for a flying time of about three and a half hours.
The C-17 is one of the largest planes utilized by the U.S. military. Last week, an Air Force squadron of fighter jets from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro conducted a similar event over Greenville and other cities in the region.