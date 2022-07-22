Greenville Utilities Board of Commissioners received a $2.5 million offer to purchase 12 acres of its former operations center on Mumford Road, but staff said they can get more.
Following its attorney’s recommendation, GUC’s board at its Thursday meeting voted to undergo an upset bid process to see how much more money the property can generate.
“We had lots of inquiries. Four separate, pretty serious conversations with prospective purchasers,” GUC attorney Phil Dixon said. “We received an offer and then we received a second offer. The most recent offer we received was for $2.5 million. I am told by another party that they intend to raise that price.”
Under the upset bid process, a governing body will advertise for additional bids when it receives an offer to purchase property, Dixon said.
In GUC’s case, the Greenville City Council has to sign off on the process, Dixon said. Once that occurs, GUC will advertise the bid for 10 days so another individual or business can submit a higher bid, he said. The process is repeated until no higher bid is offered after a 10-day period.
Once the upset bid process is completed, the final bid will be brought back to the commission and Greenville City Council for final approval, said Tony Cannon, GUC general manager/CEO.
GUC ended all activities at the Mumford Road site in June. The new operations Center is on N.C. 43, near I-587.
Stout Operating Firm, a Raleigh-based business that invests in multifamily and industrial properties in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama submitted the $2.5 million offer.
“We’ve used this process before. It’s actually recommended by the UNC School of Government,” Dixon said. Pitt County government and Pitt County Schools have also used the process.
I’ve been pleased with the interest and activity,” Dixon said. “It costs us to have that property sit there.”
Earlier in the meeting, the board elected officers for the 2022-23 operations year.
Kelly Darden Jr., a mental health counselor and outdoorsman/ broadcaster, was elected chairman. Darden has served on the board since 2018 and recently served as secretary.
Peter Geiger, chief financial officer for RFPi, was elected chair-elect. He has served on the board since 2019.
Lindsey Griffin, a retired construction executive, was elected secretary. He also has served on the board since 2019.
The eight-member board of commissioners is responsible for approving rates, development plans, the annual budget, and setting policy. Board members serve three-year terms, with a maximum of two terms.
New commissioner
Marcus Jones began a three-year term on Thursday, replacing Minnie Anderson.
Jones is a disaster relief case worker for Greene Lamp, a nonprofit community action agency. He studied sociology at East Carolina University and previously served on the Greenville Police Community Relations Committee. Jones is also an active member of the Mount Hermon Masonic Lodge.
“I look forward to serving on the GUC Board,” Jones said. “This opportunity was offered to me and I jumped. Whatever I can do to help the city and its people, that’s what I want to do.”
Navajo Lights
The board recognized electric services staff Dennis Bunting, Jason Gaskins, Nicholas Gibson, David Guy, Ryan Hardee, Robert Lewis, Michael McGowan, Justin McLawhorn, Stanley Roberson, Gavin Smith and Calvin Whitehead for participating in 2022 Light Up Navajo, and effort of the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority to bring electric service to 15,000 tribal members who have no electricity in their homes.
The Greenville team set more than 40 poles and constructed two power lines. One of the lines connected to the home of a 97-year-old tribal elder.
“I can’t be more proud of these guys,” said John Worrall, director of electric services.