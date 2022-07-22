Greenville Utilities Board of Commissioners received a $2.5 million offer to purchase 12 acres of its former operations center on Mumford Road, but staff said they can get more.

Following its attorney’s recommendation, GUC’s board at its Thursday meeting voted to undergo an upset bid process to see how much more money the property can generate.


