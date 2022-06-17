Greenville Utilities Board of Commissioners has approved a contract officials say will expand sewer services and spur residential development to 2,000 acres along N.C. 43 South.
Six developers have contributed $1.75 million to the project, which will install more than 13,700 linear feet of sewer lines in the area of Hollywood Crossroads and D.H. Conley High and Hope Middle schools. The work is expected to begin in the fall.
Two things drive residential development, the availability of good schools and sewer service, said Randy Emory, GUC director of water resources. “For years developers have been telling me and others that we should put sewer out around Conley,” he said.
GUC already served the high school and Hope Middle School. It later partnered with Pitt County government to extend sewer service to Chicod School which is about six miles south of Hollywood Crossroads. All three schools are currently at or over capacity.
With that infrastructure in place, including a regional wastewater pumping station, GUC’s leadership believed expansion would drive further development.
The Southeast project is modeled after GUC’s Southwest Sewer Service Area, a project undertaken in the mid-1990s that brought sewer service to Frog Level and Davenport Farm roads and enormous growth.
Developers with projects encompassing about 525 acres of new land development, agreed to share the costs, collectively contributing $1.75 million. They are Carl Blackwood and Don Parrot of RDP Management Consulting, Dale Britt of Carolina Eastern Homes, Clark Vaughan of First Colony Development and Will Kuhn and Bill Mitchum of Cooper Island Development.
According to documents distributed during the GUC board’s June 9 meeting, the project includes the installation of approximately 8,200 linear feet of gravity sewer lines of various sizes, about 5,500 linear feet of 8-inch force main sewer lines, the construction of a new pumping station with associated piping and valves, a stand-by generator, and electrical improvements.
Three companies bid on the project. The GUC board unanimously voted to approve the nearly $6.3 million contract submitted by Hendrix Barnhill Company.
The total project cost, which includes engineering, the purchase of easements, construction and a construction contingency is estimated to be $6,994,000, Emory said.
GUC officials estimate future development made possible by this project will generate 2,344 new electric customers, 1,224 new gas customers and 2,344 new sewer customers. The property is in the Eastern Pines Water Corporation service area so GUC won’t provide water service.
It’s estimated the new customers will generate an additional $5 million in revenue annually for GUC and $2.2 million in additional Pitt County tax revenue.
The City of Greenville also will get an additional $1.7 million in tax revenue because all new development in the area is required to be annexed. The city already has annexed nearly 400 acres at Hudson’s Crossroads Road and Mills Road and another large tract at Hollywood Crossroads.
The GUC board vote occurred June 9. The board also approved a $1.8 million contract to upgrade GUC’s Forlines pump station and force main line.
The upgrades are needed to will comply with state permitting requirements needed to accommodate growth in the Forlines area, according to information provided to the GUC board.
GUC staff twice solicited bids on the project and twice only one company submitted a bid. After the second bidding process, GUC staff recommended the board approve a $1.79 million bid from T.A. Loving Company.
When work begins about 6,400 linear feet of 10-inch force main piping will replace the existing 6-inch force main. New submersible pumps will be installed along with piping and valves, and the installation of a stand-by generator and associated electrical improvements.
Combined with a 10 percent contingency fee, and the costs of engineering and easement purchases the project’s estimated cost is $2,399,000, below the $2,350,000 the board approved for the project.
The board also also authorized staff to apply for loans and grants through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to pay for advanced meter infrastructure, cybersecurity, electric vehicles, electric infrastructure, and natural gas distribution infrastructure safety and modernization initiatives.