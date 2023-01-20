lngfacility.jpg

The Greenville Utilities Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a $7 million allocation to expand its LNG plant, built in 1997, which holds extra liquid natural gas for use during extreme cold.

 Greenville Utilities Commission

The expansion is expected to reduce the need to purchase extra natural gas when prices are at their highest, Durk Tyson, assistant director of gas systems, said during the board’s Thursday meeting.


