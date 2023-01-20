The Greenville Utilities Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a $7 million allocation to expand its facility that holds extra liquid natural gas for use during extreme cold.
The expansion is expected to reduce the need to purchase extra natural gas when prices are at their highest, Durk Tyson, assistant director of gas systems, said during the board’s Thursday meeting.
The LNG plant currently can supply natural gas for a three-day period.
“Recent weather events have proved we must be able to handle longer-duration storms,” Tyson said.
The average daily temperature during the four-day cold snap at Christmas was 28 degrees. It required the LNG plant to operate on five different days during the Christmas holiday, Tyson said.
That saved GUC and its customers $1.7 million in extra natural gas costs, he said.
Liquefied natural gas is natural gas that has been cooled so it becomes a liquid and is easier to store. When needed, it is converted back to its gaseous form and is pumped into GUC’s natural gas lines.
GUC’s liquefied natural gas facility was built in 1997 and designed to hold 8,000 dekatherms of gas. A dekatherm is a unit of energy used to measure natural gas.
The facility has twice been expanded and now holds 24,000 dekatherms of gas. The facility has saved GUC $31.2 million by avoiding gas purchases at peak use times, Tyson said.
GUC employed the New Energy Development Company to design and build the needed expansion.
The recommended proposal is to build and install six 70,000-gallon tanks in three phases.
The first phase also includes installing a spill containment area, a second entrance to the site, and a pressure-build tank and apparatus. These will be used to build up pressure to move the liquified gas from the storage tank to the vaporizer, GUC Communications Manager Steve Hawley said.
The cost of the design and build should not exceed $14.8 million, Tyson said.
The GUC board approved $8 million for the project last year. An additional $7 million is needed.
Tyson said staff recommended delaying several projects already on the capital projects list to supply the money.
The Greenville City Council must approve the budget amendment and contract with New Energy Development Company to finalize the project.