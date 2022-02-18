GUC’s Board of Commissioners authorized staff to begin the condemnation process to obtain right-of-way access to two properties along the route for a new transmission line.
The two properties are located along N.C. 903 North.
Greenville Utilities Commission is building a 115 kilovolt transmission line along a 7.5-mile stretch between Mount Pleasant substation near Belvoir Elementary School and the Indigreen Corporate Park Substation on Old Creek Road.
GUC Attorney Phil Dixon said the utility needed to acquire easements through 74 parcels of property to build the line. The utility has obtained 72 parcels but the owners of two parcels are holding out.
The two parcels, located along N.C. 903 north, are heir properties where a large number of people have ownership, GUC attorney Phil R. Dixon said.
Filing a condemnation procedure allows GUC to place the fair market value amount for an easement in the bank and continue with work.
It’s something we don’t like to do, but in this case I don’t think we have any choice,” Dixon said.
Trees should be cleared out of the right of way by next month, GUC spokesman Steve Hawley said.
Installation of the pole foundations should begin in July and pole installation will begin in October, he said.
GUC has been planning the project for about 10 years, officials have said.
GUC’s transmission lines loop between the substation sites where Duke Energy Progress brings electricity to GUC. The utility’s distribution lines carry electricity from substations to customers.
Dixon said the Greenville City Council also must approve the condemnation process.
The council also must approve GUC’s plans to abandon a 10-foot wide electrical easement located on the property of Sheetz convenience store at 10th Street and Charles Boulevard, Dixon said.
Sheetz plans to build a larger building with a drive-through window at the site. GUC’s easement will be located in another area.
The GUC board unanimously voted to approve the abandonment.
GUC Commissioner Peter Geiger asked for an update on Compute North’s plans to locate a modular data processing facility in Greenville.
GUC presented the company with a power supply contract and the two organizations are negotiating, General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon said, adding he hopes to have the contract wrapped up in March.