New officers were elected and contract changes were voted on during Thursday’s meeting of the Greenville Utilities Commission board.
The board unanimously voted to elect Tommy Stroughton as its new chairman, Minnie Anderson as its chairwoman-elect and Kelly Darden Jr. as its secretary. Each will serve a one-year term in their position.
Stroughton, who joined the board in 2015, is a partner at Kittrell and Armstrong. He previously held the secretary and chairman-elect positions.
Anderson, who joined the board in 2016, is a retired educator and held the secretary position last year.
Darden, who joined the board in 2018, is a mental health counselor, outdoorsman and broadcaster. He is holding his first officer opposition on the board.
GUC is governed by an eight-member board that is responsible for approving rates, development plans, the annual budget and setting policy. Board members serve three-year terms, with a maximum of two terms.
Contract amended
The board unanimously voted to amend an engineering contract for the construction of a transmission line. The amended contract will include work on a line to a substation that will be built in the future.
Deputy Director of Electric Services Ken Wade said GUC has been building electric substations and transmission lines across its service area to make it easier to switch service between the lines if one goes down.
GUC has been developing an engineering plan that would link its Mount Pleasant substation, located off the U.S. 264 Bypass, to a substation under construction near the intersection of Sugg Parkway and Old Creek Road and an existing substation in the Simpson area.
Wade said GUC also plans to build a substation in the Hudson’s Crossroads area in the next two to three years.
It’s been determined that GUC could save $56,000 if it increased its current engineering contract from $300,000 to $600,000 to design a 115 kilovolt transmission line that would link all the substations. The money also would be used to facilitate acquisition of easements and railroad crossing permits.
Construction is expected to begin in fiscal year 2023-24. The total project cost is estimated to be $8.5 million.
Pre-apprentice program
The GUC board offered congratulations to three men who are part of its pre-apprentice program.
The program is an effort to give high school students entry into the utilities industry and possible employment at GUC.
Seth Garris graduated from the program in 2020 and is currently employed by the utility.
Isaiah Edwards and Malachi Wolf are rising seniors who started the program this year.
Participants enroll as juniors and spend the summer working 40-hour weeks at GUC. They are introduced to the skills needed to work in electric utilities but do not work with electrified lines, Wade said.
When they return to school, Edwards and Wolf will continue working 12 to 20 hours a week at GUC. When they graduate, they will join a 16-week apprentice program. Upon successful completion of their apprenticeship, they will be guaranteed one year of work as a lineman.