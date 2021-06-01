Greenville Utilities Commission is pursuing an agreement to purchase natural gas at a discounted rate over the next 30 years.
GUC staff is recommending the utility enter a natural gas prepayment transaction with Gulf States Gas District and BP Energy Company.
A prepayment plan allows a municipal utility to issue tax-exempt bonds to prepay for the delivery of gas on a long-term basis. The goal is to achieve an ongoing discount to the prevailing market price, according to materials presented to the finance and audit committee of GUC’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
The full board is expected to vote on the request later this month.
Since 2007, GUC has entered into three prepayment agreements, one covering a 15-year period and the other two covering a 30-year period.
The 15-year agreement, which ends on Dec. 31, 2022, is expected to save GUC $1.7 million over the life of the agreement.
The other two agreements are expected to save GUC $4.6 million and $8 million over a 30-year span.
Anthony Miller, director of GUC gas systems, said the GUC board authorized staff last year to reach a fourth agreement with the Minnesota Municipal Gas Agency.
However, the project hasn’t been finalized, so GUC is now considering the Gulf States Gas District agreement.
The Gulf States proposal is a 30-year agreement in which GUC will purchase up to, but not exceed, 3,000 dekatherms per day, which is 20 percent of the daily volume of gas delivered to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
GUC will receive a discount of 30 cents or more per dekatherm below the market rate for the first 10 years of the agreement. A minimum net discount of 25 cents per dekatherm will be set for subsequent reset periods.
If GUC doesn’t need the gas, it will be remarketed so GUC is obligated to take delivery.
If Gulf States doesn’t deliver the gas, it will compensate GUC for the actual cost of the replacement gas.
According to materials presented to the committee, GUC anticipates saving about $200,400 annually for 30 years for a savings of $6 million in the 30-year period.
Since the Minnesota gas agreement is still on the table, Miller said the authorization to pursue the Gulf States agreement should include a stipulation that only one agreement be finalized.
“It will be whichever one is completed first or whichever one offers the best deal,” Miller said.
Staff said the Gulf States arrangement likely will be the first completed.
Once the new arrangement goes in effect, 52 percent of GUC's natural gas supply will come from the prepayment agreements.
GUC’s natural gas supply comes from the Transco pipeline and is brought to the city through the Piedmont Natural Gas system.