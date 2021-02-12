Greenville Utilities Commission is building a new electric substation near Indigreen Corporate Park to aid efforts to recruit new industry to the community, the director of electric systems said.
Work on the 115 kilovolt to 12.47 kilovolt distribution substation, which is located near Sugg Parkway’s intersection with Old Creek Road, is expected to be completed by August and it should go into service in September, John Worrell said.
The construction of the $3.4 million site is part of the utility’s effort to support economic development in the community, he said.
“GUC has had many inquiries for electric service to serve new industry on the available land near Indigreen Corporate Park,” Worrell said. “Many of these clients are heavy users of electricity and expect high reliability and capacity for growth.
“The Sugg Parkway substation will be the centerpiece of reliable electric service for current and future customers in Indigreen Corporate Park and the surrounding industrial area, and will make the area even more attractive for economic development and expansion,” he said.
A distribution substation takes electricity that is delivered in bulk and distributes it among multiple circuits to deliver to customers, Worrell said.
This substation will transform 115,000 volts into 12,470 volts.
The transformation is needed because the delivery of higher voltages requires taller utility poles and more horizontal separation of the wires carrying the electricity, Worrell said.
It’s not cost effective to distribute 115,000 volts directly to customers in densely populated areas, he said.
The 12,470 volts will be distributed across the electric grid until it reaches the customer’s site, where a transformer converts 12,470 volts to the 120/40 volts used in a home, Worrell said.
The substation initially will serve Indigreen and the city’s industrial park area, he said, however, the flexibility in GUC’s electric system means it could be used to back up other circuits if needed.
“Currently, our plan is to focus on making the Greenville region more attractive to new and expanding businesses and use the station for industrial/commercial load only,” Worrell said.
GUC’s Substation & Controls group did the engineering for the project and will do most of the construction. The site grading, fencing and foundation installation are being handled by various contractors, he said.
GUC also is installing a 15kV transmission line to supply power to the substation.
The $1.7 million project involves erecting 24 steel transmission structures with heights ranging between 75 feet and 85 feet.
GUC’s existing 115kV transmission line at the corner of Old Creek Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (U.S. 264 Bypass) is where the new line will begin, following Old Creek Road one mile to the substation, he said.
“Five new structures will replace existing wood structures along U.S. 264 in an effort to reinforce the system,” Worrell said. “Provisions being built which will allow for a future 115 kV transmission loop from the Sugg Parkway Substation to Mount Pleasant Substation located on U.S. 264 West near the N.C. 33 West interchange.
“This loop will provide redundancy in case of any problems on the transmission system.” he said.