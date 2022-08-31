A joint pay and benefits committee is recommending that Greenville Utilities Commission and the City of Greenville raise employee health insurance contributions in 2023.
The committee and human resources personnel from both entities reviewed the recommendation following a presentation by a consultant on Monday.
The final decision rests with the Greenville City Council and Greenville Utilities Board of Commissioners, which are scheduled to meet jointly at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 in the Greenville City Council chambers.
The city and GUC offer the same benefits and health insurance because GUC is an entity owned by the citizens of Greenville and must have the city council’s approval for certain financial and land transactions.
Steve Graybill, with the health and benefits management firm Mercer, said GUC and the city went three years without increasing employee health insurance contributions.
However, Greenville and GUC have seen an uptick in claim costs, in part because employees have an increased number of elective medical procedures. Graybill attributes the increase to employees who postponed procedures during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So far, the employee health insurance plan has paid out $10.9 million through July, Graybill said.
It was initially projected the city and GUC would have $16.8 million in health care spending this year, Graybill said. It’s now projected spending will reach about $17.3 million.
With this increase in spending, and anticipated increases in other costs, it’s estimated the employee contribution to the health insurance plan should increase 10 percent, Graybill said.
However, when taking a closer look at who is spending on health insurance, it appears employees in the employee-only tier are responsible for only half the increase, Graybill said. After reviewing the expenditures of employee dependents, Graybill found that between 2020 and 2021 spouses costs were an average of 1.2 to 1.5 times more than employees.
Graybill recommended that the employee-only tier pay a 5 percent increase with the three dependent tiers, employee/spouse, employee/child and employee/family pay an 11 percent increase.
The size of the increase would be dependent on whether an employee has an individual or family policy, the employee’s pay scale and the type of insurance purchased. Some examples include:
A single employee earning less than $32,278 on the health savings account plan will see their insurance increase 32 cents to $6.66 a month.
An employee with a spouse who earns between $32,278-$46,951 with a core health plan will pay an extra $9.95 a month, or $101.28.
An employee earning more than $61,623 on the enhanced family plan will pay an extra $31.52 a month, or $317.69.
The health insurance plan incorporates medical, prescription and vision coverage. Dental insurance is a separate entity.