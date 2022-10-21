A proposal to contract with a Chinese company to provide transformers for $3.1 million sparked a discussion about supply challenges and a split vote to OK the deal.
The motion was approved with a 6-1 vote of the Greenville Utilities’ Board of Commissioners with Greenville City Manager Ann E. Wall voting against it because GUC did not have prior experience with the vendor.
Transformers are used to reduce the higher electric voltage that travels along transmission lines to a lower voltage that can be sent into homes, according to GUC spokesman Steve Hawley. GUC needs to purchase multiple transformers that handle 50, 75, and 100 kVA or volt-amps.
Staff recommended awarding the contract to three companies; Richardson and Associate for $985,345, Delta Star for $154,850 and Alpha Plotter for nearly $1.98 million.
John Worrell, director of electric systems, said GUC has a long relationship with Richardson and Associates and purchased several transformers for a substation from Delta Star.
Alpha Plotter, is a representative of a manufacturing company in China, Worrell said. GUC hasn’t previously worked with the firm but it was selected because the Chinese manufacturers promised to deliver the transformers in 26 weeks. Other firms said it would be one year to three years before they could deliver.
“We checked out the product they manufactured. We had them tested and verified and the engineering staff is satisfied,” Worrell said.
“I certainly appreciate the history … but I am a bit concerned about our lack of experience with that vendor,” Wall said. “I appreciate the need to get transformers in, but I am a bit uncomfortable with that.”
Wall said she had no additional comments following Thursday’s meeting.
Worrell said GUC will not pay for the transformers until they are delivered and accepted.
“We do have a risk there, but the risk is minimal because we don’t pay for the property until it’s on our site,” Worrell said.
It’s expected GUC will run out of transformers by spring or early summer, he said.
“The company that can supply is the Chinese company which I don’t like … which I think is a problem,” Commissioner Ferrell Blount III said. “But if you don’t have them, that brings up a whole conversation because you certainly don’t want to have to shut down or be without or have to jerry-rig something to make it workable.”
Utilities nationwide are reporting transformer shortages, said GUC General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon. The damage Hurricane Ian caused to utilities across Florida will create even more shortages, he said.
Blount said he didn’t see a downside if GUC doesn’t have to pay for them until they are inspected and deemed usable.
“We would not be buying these transformers from China if we had another option,” Worrall said. GUC has heard from other utilities that transformers they purchased last year haven’t been delivered.
“I think we were fortunate to find this option,” Cannon said. “I do understand Commissioner Wall’s concern. I am with you on that, but I am also concerned about not having transformers.”
Commission Tommy Stroughton was recused from the discussion and vote because he has a real estate relationship with one of the vendors. The vendor was not identified.
Other business
The board unanimously awarded Gregory Poole Power Systems $3.9 million to replace a 2,000-kilowatt diesel generation system located on East Carolina University’s Health Science Campus with a 4,000-kilowatt generation system powered by natural gas.
The generator is used when electric consumption is expected to be high, reducing the amount of wholesale electricity GUC has to buy, said John Powell, an electrical systems engineer. The proposed generator will reduce GUC’s wholesale power costs by $88,640 a month.
Powell said while natural gas costs have increased this year, it is still cheaper to use than diesel fuel.
It also authorized Cannon to execute and negotiate a contract with Woolpert to implement Cityworks software to use as a foundation for advanced meter infrastructure, enhanced asset management and improved usage of geographic information system. The contract should not exceed $2.5 million.
It approved a $6 million budget to rehabilitate 2.25 miles of cast iron pipe as part of GUC’s ongoing water main rehabilitation project.
A plastic lining will be installed in existing iron pipes to improve water flow. This phase of the project will rehabilitate:
- 1,400 feet on Eastern Street and Third Street
- 1,070 feet on West Fourth Street
- 711 feet on West Fourth Street
- 4,150 feet on Elm Street
- 4,667 feet on Fifth Street
GUC received $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the project.