New GUC Substation 1

GUC workers install utility lines near Old Creek Road in 2021.

A proposal to contract with a Chinese company to provide transformers for $3.1 million sparked a discussion about supply challenges and a split vote to OK the deal.

The motion was approved with a 6-1 vote of the Greenville Utilities’ Board of Commissioners with Greenville City Manager Ann E. Wall voting against it because GUC did not have prior experience with the vendor.


