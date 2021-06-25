Greenville Utilities is once again providing relief from the heat to residents who need it most in Pitt County.
For more than 25 years, GUC has provided fans to be distributed to the elderly, people with disabilities and qualifying families with small children.
This year the utility purchased 100 fans to give to local residents in need.
GUC delivered 50 fans to the Pitt County Council on Aging on Friday to be distributed to seniors who are not able to pay for air conditioning.
Scott Mullis, director of customer relations GUC, said 25 fans will be delivered to the Greenville Housing Authority and 25 to the Pitt County Department of Social Services.
“Fans are a great, economic way for customers to stay cool,” he said. “Helping seniors and helping those in need, is something that is near and dear to Greenville Utilities. It is something we love to do each and every year.”
Tony Cannon, GUC’s general manager and CEO, said the past few days are atypical of summer months in the area.
“Today is a beautiful day with mild temperatures and low humidity,” he said, “but the reality of our summers here in eastern North Carolina is that the heat and humidity can create a real hardship and suffering for the families who lack air conditioning or fans.
““Fans are an economical way to get some relief from the heat, and we are pleased to provide them as a gesture of community support,” Cannon said.
Rich Zeck, executive director at the Council on Aging, said he was grateful for the donation knowing the relief it will bring to some of the people served by the agency.
“Because of the extraordinary, collaborative effort between the Council on Aging and GUC, we are going to be able to help seniors who are struggling with utility costs, and those who cannot afford an air conditioner,” he said. “These fans will help keep them cool. We have been doing this for many, many years and have continued to help many seniors because of the generosity of GUC.”
The goal is to “reach as many seniors as we can,” he said. “So, there are some limitations to receiving one.”
Recipients must be 60 years old, or older, and not have received a fan from the Council on Aging in the past two years. Also, the fans are only for those who don’t have an air conditioner.
“We want to get as many people cool as we possibly can,” Zeck said.
Qualifying seniors can call 752-1717 to inquire about receiving a fan.
“They must have a photo ID of who will be using the fan,” Zeck said. “We are trying to get the (greatest need) first.”
Mullis said all GUC customers can save money by running a fan.
“Having a fan operating, or having air run across your body to cool you, lets you actually increase your thermostat. You can run a fan and stay comfortable, which can save money,” he said.