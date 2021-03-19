A 6.6 percent bump in water rates is the only utility rate increase Greenville Utilities Commission staff is proposing in its fiscal year 21-22 budget.
The increase is the third in a four-year implemented plan to fund the $42 million expansion of the community’s water treatment plant.
General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon reviewed the proposed budget with the commission’s board on Thursday.
“As we went into (the current) budget year we weren’t exactly sure how we would be impacted,” Cannon said. Two of GUC’s largest customers, Vidant Medical Center and East Carolina University, used less electricity because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the hospital to cancel elective surgeries and students left their residence halls and staff and faculty worked from home.
However, staff managed spending on capital projects, improved efficiencies and managed expenditures so GUC expects to end the current fiscal year on June 30 with $535,614 in equity, which is how much revenue is available to reinvest in the system.
The proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budget, which begins July 1, is an estimated $266.2 million.
Approximately $225.9 million will be spent on electricity and natural gas purchases and operations. It recommended nearly $6.6 million be turnover to the city, which is required by GUC’s charter.
Increases in electric and natural gas rates are not needed, Cannon said.
The 6.6 percent water rate increase is .4 percent lower than what was projected last year, he said. The water treatment plant expansion project which will increase its capacity from 22.5 million to 32 million gallons daily.
Currently, GUC’s typical residential water bill is $36.62 a month. With the 6.6 percent increase it will be $39.03.
While there is no recommended rate increase for natural gas, Cannon said staff is recommending seasonal rate adjustments be implemented for residential, commercial and industrial natural gas customers. Seasonal rates make it easier to match revenue with expenses.
The change would produce a half-percent reduction in annual billing of customers, he said.
Other notable budget expenditures:
- A recommended 2 percent market rate and 1.5 percent merit pay increases.
- Transfer $500,000 to other post-employment benefit trust.
- Increase Local Government Employee Retirement System contribution to $418,000, an increase from 10.15 percent to 11.35 percent.
- Funding to bring on personnel before key employees retire.
- Hiring a controller for finance administration.
- Hiring a part-time wellness intern.
It’s recommended the list of actions defined as “meter tampering” be expanded and that it is required that a criminal violation be filed for second and subsequent violations and violations that result in “significant property damage or public endangerment and violations resulting from death,” according to budget materials.
It’s also recommended the fine be increased to $5,000 from $500.
Cannon said GUC is also in year three of its four-year street lighting conversion plan with 6,070 of the city’s 8,150 streetlights now using light emitting diodes or LED lights.
The conversion process costs about $375,000 a year.
Cannon said staff wants to change its electric rate design requirements to end the installation of high-intensity discharge lamps beginning in July.
The board also voted unanimously to approve the following:
- Awarded Cherry Bekaert a $412,750 contact to conduct GUC’s fiscal year 2021-22 audit.
- Adopted new stands for utility pole attachments.
- Issuance of up to $38.5 million in bonds for capital projects and to refinance existing bonds and loans.
Chief Financial Officer Jeff McCauley said refinancing $33.2 million of loans from the state revolving fund program and a revenue bond will save GUC $2 million.
GUC also is refinancing $3.5 million in debt currently held by the Town of Bethel. Obtaining lower interest rates will save $655,000, which should reduce the monthly utility bills of Bethel water and sewer users.
The cost of debt issuance is also included.
Thursday’s board meeting was the first in-person session since the size of in-person gatherings was limited last year in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Seven of the board’s eight members attended with the seventh participating online.
“The chair wanted to get back to in-person meetings when we could do so safely and in compliance with COVID restrictions,” Cannon said. “All attendees were spaced at least 6 feet apart and very limited staff in the room to comply with capacity requirements.”