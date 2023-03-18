Greenville Utilities Commission staff is recommending rate increases for water and natural gas in the new fiscal year.
GUC General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon presented the utilities preliminary $294 million fiscal year 2023-24 budget during Thursday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.
No rate increases are recommended for electricity or sewer.
“It’s going to be another volatile year,” Cannon said.
Staff is recommending a 4 percent rate increase for water and 5.5 percent increase for natural gas.
For a GUC customer using electric, water, sewer and gas services, their average bill will increase $8.08.
A customer using only electric, water and sewer service will see an approximately $1 increase.
The natural gas increase reflects the volatility of the natural gas market, Cannon said.
The water rate increase represents year four of a four-year plan to raise rates to fund a water plant expansion project, he said.
No rate increases are needed in electricity because staff recommended budgeting a $7.8 million transfer of funds from GUC’s electric rate stabilization fund to cover increases in wholesale costs.
GUC has not raised its electric rate since 2015, when it joined other members of the Eastern North Carolina Municipal Power Agency in selling their shares in electric generation plants to Duke Energy Progress.
The sale allowed GUC to reduce its electric rate by 14.5 percent at the time, he said.
GUC’s electric rate will remain unchanged through fiscal year 2025, Cannon said. Then in July 2025 the rate will be reduced by 6.3 percent because it will have paid off the debt defeasance it and other municipalities incurred during the electric generation sale to Duke Energy Progress.
Purchased power costs will be driving GUC’s budget in the coming years, Cannon said.
Duke Energy Progress has said its wholesale customers can expect 2 percent — 2.5 percent cost increases compounded annually to pay for mandated reductions in carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon-neutrality by 2050, he said.
The natural gas market also is volatile. This fall GUC had to increase its natural gas rates when market rates increased. The rate dropped in February and March as market rates decreased.
Cannon said the 5.5 percent cover future volatility.
Along with the 5.5 percent water rate increase, residents of Bethel will see their monthly surcharge increase from $15.50 to $16.41 a month.
Cannon said there also will be miscellaneous fee modification in each utilities budget.
In the electric division fee changes are planned for outdoor lighting, temporary service, underground residential and commercial service installations. In water, system development, tap, temporary service and meter testing fees will change. In sewer, the system development fee will change and in gas the fees for cut-on gas service and delivery pressure change will change.
Other significant provisions in the budget are:
- Transferring $7.14 million to the City of Greenville.
- Contributing $650,000 to the Greenville-ENC Alliance as a sustaining member.
- Giving $150,000 to the city’s Housing Energy Conservation Program.
- Transferring $10.2 million from electric and gas rate stabilization funds.
In the area of infrastructure maintenance and expansion, staff recommends:
- $16.9 million investment in annual capital outlay.
- $1.3 million transfer capital projects fund.
- $14.9 million debt service to support investment.
Staff also is recommending a 3.5 percent employee merit/market pay adjustment, Cannon said. He expects the amount to change after discussions with the city.
Cannon said staff will continue working on the budget.
It will be presented to the board April 20 to consider rate adjustments and then presented to Greenville City Council on May 11. The GUC board and city council will vote to adopt the new budget on June 8.
Water resources director remembered
The GUC board closed its meeting with a tribute to water resources director Randy Emory, who died unexpectedly Feb. 15 at the age of 72.
Emory worked for GUC for 37 years, joining the organization in 1986.
A native of Lenoir County, he received a civil engineering degree from North Carolina State University.
He served 10 years as a SeaBee in the U.S. Navy Reserve, earning the rank of lieutenant commander.
He was married to his high school sweetheart, Vickie Phillips, for 51 years. He had two children, four grandchildren and was survived by his mother, two sisters and their family.
The tribute featured a video display of photographs taken of Emory and his colleagues over the decades along with a video clip of Emory describing how his team protected the water treatment plant during the flooding that followed Hurricane Floyd in 1999.
Cannon said March 13 was his 17th anniversary with GUC.
“Randy got me and sat me down in the engineering conference room over at gas and water (offices) and he made me watch the Hurricane Floyd video, a number of times. Anytime I did something Randy didn’t agree we would sit down and watch that video,” Cannon said.
“Randy meant a lot to us … to his family in water resources. He was really, really dedicated. We miss him every day and will continue to do so,” Cannon said.
He then presented Vickie Emory and her daughter Carrie Cash with Emory’s nameplate and hardhat.