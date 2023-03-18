Emory remembered

Greenville Utilities Commission General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon presents Vickie Emory and her daughter, Carrie Cash, with a hardhat and the nameplate of the late Randy Emory, GUC’s water resources director, who died Feb. 15. GUC’s Board of Commissioners held a tribute to Emory at its Thursday meeting.

 Ginger Livingston/The Daily Reflector

Greenville Utilities Commission staff is recommending rate increases for water and natural gas in the new fiscal year.

GUC General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon presented the utilities preliminary $294 million fiscal year 2023-24 budget during Thursday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.