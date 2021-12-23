Greenville Utilities has seen an increase in reports from customers who are receiving calls from scammers, the utility reported on Thursday.
Some of the scammers are replicating a Greenville Utilities phone number and ID making it appear to be Greenville Utilities in the caller ID, a news release said.
Some of the callers claim tell customers their utilities are about to be cut off if you don’t make a payment right away, a scam that pops up several times per year.
There’s now a round of calls claiming that customers can receive a discount for making payments on time, the news release said. The caller then starts asking questions to confirm the name on the account, how much they have paid on the last bill, and other personal information.
The utility urges residents to hang up if they receive calls like either of these. Greenville Utilities will not call customers and threaten to cut off their utilities if they don’t pay right away.
GUC will also not call offering a discount and asking for personal information, the news release said.
"Don’t let the Grinch or his henchmen steal your holidays," the release said. "If you have questions about calls you get claiming they are from GUC, DO NOT give them your personal information or a payment of any kind over the phone. Hang up and call our main number at 252-752-7166 during regular business hours."