Greenville Utilities is partnering with the smart thermostat company ecobee to launch a program aimed at reducing energy consumption.
GUC customers who have an ecobee smart thermostat in their home will receive an incentive for signing up for the program, GUC announced Tuesday.
The Smart Thermostat Pilot Program is voluntary and designed to reward customers for reducing their energy use during periods of high demand for electricity. Conserving energy during peak hours, when the cost to purchase and generate electricity is higher, helps keep prices affordable for the community, the release said.
Customers will receive a one-time enrollment incentive, in the form of a $50 bill credit, as well as a monthly participation bill credit of $5 per thermostat for their participation. It’s estimated that about 700 ecobee thermostats are used in the area, GUC spokesman Steve Hawley said.
Those who wish to participate can sign up using the ecobee mobile app. There are some restrictions, and full details are available at guc.com.
This pilot project is an addition to GUC’s long-standing Beat The Peak program available to everyone whether or not they have an ecobee.
The program offers incentives to residential customers who allow GUC to install special switches that cycle off electric water heaters and central air conditioning systems during peak hours. Customers receive bill credits for participation in Beat The Peak. The ecobee program involves only heating and air conditional systems, Hawley said.
“The smart thermostat pilot program is part of GUC’s continuing efforts to take advantage of current technology to provide excellent service to our customers at the lowest reasonable cost,” said John Worrell, director of electric systems. “We have a limited number of spots available initially and we will be evaluating the effectiveness of the program to determine if it should be expanded.”
For additional information and details, visit guc.com.