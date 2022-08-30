Greenville Utilities is launching a text notification system that will inform customers around the clock about power outages.
An initial alert will be sent to affected customers soon after an outage is detected. It will include a link to the outage map and an estimated restoration time.
A follow-up alert will go out when crews have arrived to the affected service area, and a final message will indicate power has been restored.
“We believe these texts will be very helpful to our customers, especially in the rare case of a large outage,” said John Worrell, director of electric systems. “The text system will analyze data in our control system, as well as calls we get into our emergency hotline, and automatically notify customers who are likely without power. It will also let them know when crews are on site and when power has been restored.”
These messages from GUC will not ask for personal information. They will simply let customers know about an outage that could affect them and point to GUC’s online outage map for those who want updates on the estimated time of restoration once crews arrive.
Customers can’t use the system to report outages, the release said. Reporting an outage can be done through the online outage map or by calling the Emergency Hotline, 1-855-767-2482.
Customers who have included their cell phone number on their GUC account will automatically be enrolled in the system and can easily opt out.
GUC is asking all customers to make sure their cell number is listed on their account by going to guc.com, logging in to “Your Account” and updating the information under User Profile. They can also use the online chat at guc.com or call 252-752-7166 during regular business hours to update their contact information.
There is no charge from GUC for the service, however, data charges from cellular providers may apply. GUC currently provides text notifications as an option for customers who manage their accounts online as well as for notice of gas connection appointments.