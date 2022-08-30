outage2

A GUC worker repairs electric lines damaged when strong winds caused trees to fall on lines in October 2020.

 Greenville Utilities Commission

Greenville Utilities is launching a text notification system that will inform customers around the clock about power outages.

An initial alert will be sent to affected customers soon after an outage is detected. It will include a link to the outage map and an estimated restoration time.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570. 