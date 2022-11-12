Discussions by the Greenville Utilities board to offer a $50,000 incentive to a cryptocurrency mining operation was appropriate and followed procedures, GUC’s leader said, and a board member recused himself from discussions about the company when it became clear he had a conflict of interest.

Discussions by the utility Board of Commissioners about Compute North are detailed in minutes from a series of closed meetings in 2021 when economic developers were working with the company to locate here.


