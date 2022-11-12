Discussions by the Greenville Utilities board to offer a $50,000 incentive to a cryptocurrency mining operation was appropriate and followed procedures, GUC’s leader said, and a board member recused himself from discussions about the company when it became clear he had a conflict of interest.
Discussions by the utility Board of Commissioners about Compute North are detailed in minutes from a series of closed meetings in 2021 when economic developers were working with the company to locate here.
State law allows public boards to close meetings when discussing economic development matters, and meeting minutes generally are sealed. However, Compute North pulled out of discussions in May and filed for bankruptcy in September and GUC had to comply with requests to provide minutes.
Residents opposed to the Compute North operation have criticized GUC’s support of the company and its interest in property owned by board member Ferrell Blount III. GUC General Manager Tony Cannon said that cash incentives are a standard tool used in economic development and pay dividends once companies are established; he said Blount was approached by the company and acted appropriately by recusing himself from further discussion.
“We’ve had commissioners over the years who own a lot of property who had to recuse themselves on certain projects,” Cannon said. “This one happens to get a lot of attention. It’s not uncommon.”
The Daily Reflector requested and reviewed the minutes and interviewed Cannon in October after a report by N.C. Policy Watch revealed the details and caught the attention of opponents concerned about fan noise, high energy use and other possible environmental impacts.
Ultimately Compute North never asked for an incentive, so the money was never spent, Cannon said.
GUC held four closed discussions involving Compute North starting with one on July 15, 2021, when the Greenville-Eastern North Carolina Alliance proposed splitting the $50,000 economic incentive payment between itself and GUC.
The company at that time wanted to locate an 89-unit modular data processing site in Pitt County and even stored equipment on GUC property while pursuing a site. It faced a harsh backlash in October 2021 after it applied for a special-use permit to operate near Belvoir Elementary School in a predominately Hispanic and African-American community. A month later, Compute North announced it was withdrawing its request.
In January, the Greenville City Council approved a zoning amendment that would allow companies like Compute North to operate in the city jurisdiction, and rumors bubbled that it would locate the facility on a parcel owned by the Blount family between Indigreen Corporate Park and DSM Dyneema.
Before that could happen, Compute North on May 19 announced that economic uncertainties had prompted it to pause the project. The company filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 22.
GUC’s next closed-session discussion about Compute North occurred on Oct. 21, 2021, as the controversy around the Belvoir site was brewing. That was the first day on the board for Blount, a business owner from Bethel appointed to fill a vacated seat.
The minutes from the Oct. 21 meeting stated, “There are many citizens in Pitt County in the Belvoir area who are objecting to the proposed location for the data services because it is near the Belvoir school.” The minutes go on to say that many of the opponents are not from the area and “many of their objections are not site related.”
GUC attorney Phil Dixon said if the Pitt County Board of Commissioners voted to deny the special-use permit, the decision could be appealed in Pitt County Superior Court, and the court could force the commissioners to issue the permit.
It was also noted during the discussion, according to the minutes, that Compute North could select a new location.
Following Compute North’s decision to pull out of Belvoir, minutes from GUC’s Nov. 18 closed session reported that Blount asked to be excused from the meeting, announcing that Compute North was interested in his family’s property. The board unanimously voted to recuse Blount, and he left.
“Cannon reported that it appears that this project is back on track,” the minutes said.
He described Compute North’s parameters for selecting a new site, noting that the Blount property in the Greenville industrial area fit them. “The parties have agreed upon a price tentatively, but have not reduced the agreement into a contract pending an environmental assessment,” the minutes stated.
The minutes state Greenville City Manager Ann E. Wall reported that the city council needed to adopt the text amendment so modular data processing facilities would be a permitted use within the property’s current zoning.
Cannon told The Daily Reflector last month that it was a coincidence that Blount joined GUC’s board just as Compute North began considering another location for its facility.
When Compute North withdrew its petition for the Belvoir site, GUC and the ENC Alliance started identifying sites along transmission lines and in industrial areas for Compute North. Cannon said four or five sites were identified and presented to Compute North. It was Compute North that reached out to Blount who in turn contacted GUC.
“He went to Phil (Dixon, GUC’s attorney) and said, ‘Hey I think I may have a conflict’ and Phil said, ‘I think you do have a conflict if they are talking to you about this,’” Cannon said. “Mr. Blount asked to be recused from all conversations about Compute North.”
During the Nov. 18, 2021, closed session and again during the interview, Cannon said the Blount site was once considered for a GUC substation location and was a good selection for Compute North.
“It would have been a pretty good site for this application. It’s in an industrial area, it’s away from residential. It’s got a transmission line on it,” Cannon said.
Cannon said there was a discussion about the optics of the company purchasing property from a GUC board member, which is why Blount recused himself.
The last closed session discussion about Compute North occurred Dec. 16, 2021, and Blount was recused and left the conference room.
Cannon reported that an environmental assessment of the Blount property indicated it may be suitable for development. Wall reported that the text amendment needed to permit modular data processing facilities to operate in the area would soon go to Greenville Planning and Zoning for recommendation and City Council in January.
The text amendment passed, and the company began the design and permitting process after the City Council vote, but there was a delay in submitting the documents, Cannon said in the interview.
The company also was raising money for its expansion which included several additional locations across the United States.
Cannon said Compute North alerted GUC in the spring that it was pausing the project for a brief period and the company then made is public announcement about the delay. It filed for bankruptcy after the cryptocurrency market crashed.
The bankruptcy filing included a list of businesses and individuals that may have a claim against Compute North.
The record included GUC; the City of Greenville; Pitt County government; Ferrell Blount III, William Blount and Elizabeth Blount; Michael Pichan; N.C. Department of Transportation; Baldwin Design Consultants; Roebuck Staffing; Smith, Anderson, Blount, Mitchell and Jernigan; and Staton House Fire Department.
Compute North struck two lease agreements with GUC, Cannon said. One to store the modular units at GUC’s former operations center on Mumford Road and another for space inside a warehouse at the same site.
The agreement for the warehouse space ended Aug. 31 with a balance of nearly $2,397. The yard agreement ended Sept. 19 with a balance of $3,344. While the company has removed a number of modular units, it continues to store the remaining ones on a month-to-month agreement of nearly $1,115.
In September, GUC’s board approved the sale of its Mumford Road location to Michael V. Overton, president of the Overton Group, for $2.9 million. The purchase includes the property where the Compute North equipment is housed.
Cannon said the sale should be finalized in December or January. If the equipment is still on the property the lease will transfer to Overton.
Wall reported to the city council in an Oct. 26 memo that the city was named as a potential creditor because of its connection to GUC. The city contacted Compute North’s attorney who said the company doesn’t owe the city any money.
Wall said the city has not provided Compute North with any money or “anything of value.” Wall said the ENC Alliance paid the fee for the zoning text amendment. Compute North paid the fee to receive an erosion control person.
Cannon said Compute North never purchased the property owned by Blount and his family.
Even though GUC and the ENC Alliance never paid the $50,000, GUC supported the idea because Compute North projected it would use up to 150 megawatts of electricity, bringing GUC nearly $12 million in additional revenue in its first year of operation and increasing to $33 million in revenue by year four.
“This was a significant load for Greenville Utilities and it would have been a significant benefit for our customers if it had played out the way we originally thought it would,” Cannon said.
Greenville Utilities and the City of Greenville each appropriate $500,000 annually to fund economic development efforts of the Greenville ENC Alliance, which recruited Compute North.
Since the city council approved the text amendment that allows data processing facilities/centers to operate in the city’s industrial areas, no other firms have reached out to GUC, Cannon said, and he doesn’t anticipate any will.
“Companies look to minimize risk when they go to a certain place,” Cannon said. “I think the outcry, even though it was a small group, they got a lot of attention and companies looking to minimize risk aren’t going to … come into that situation, whether it’s cryptomining or industry or anything else.