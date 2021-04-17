Greenville Utilities Commission is relocating a natural gas main attached to the northbound Memorial Drive bridge.
The relocation is needed because the N.C. Department of Transportation is replacing the bridge beginning in the summer of 2022.
GUC’s Board of Commissioners approved a $1.5 million contract to relocate the line at its Thursday meeting.
The gas line will be relocated west of the southbound lane, said Durk Tyson, gas systems engineer.
The line is attached to two smaller bridges through the wetlands north of the bridge. These links also will be relocated.
The existing gas main was installed in 1966, Tyson said. The bridge was built in 1955, according to a transportation department spokeswoman.
“Getting it off the bridge is more reliable and safer,” Tyson said.
The new gas main will be 1.1 miles that will run 50 feet below the riverbed of the Tar River and 70 feet below the wetlands between the river and Pitt-Greenville Airport, Tyson said.
GUC solicited bids from 22 companies. Three responded with bids ranging from $1.7 million to $2.7 million.
Southeast Connections, which replaced gas lines during the construction of the Southwest Bypass, submitted the lowest bid, but it was higher than the project budget, Tyson said.
After negotiations and design review, the price was reduced to $1,538,766, he said.
The work should begin in the summer. While there may be a temporary lane closure when GUC makes the tie-in, Tyson said he does not anticipate closing the road or bridge to traffic at any time.
The new northbound bridge will be 10 feet wider than the existing structure and have fewer piers in the river, said Lauren Haviland, a transportation department spokeswoman. The construction contract is expected to be awarded in May 2022 and the project should be completed in 18 months, she said.
The southbound bridge, which is newer and in good condition, will carry one lane of traffic in each direction during construction.