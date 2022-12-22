Extreme cold expected Friday prompted Greenville Utilities to offer advice about energy usage and freezing pipes.

A heating system on average uses 60 percent of a home’s energy, an advisory from the utility said, and the efficiency of heat pump equipment is reduced in severely cold weather, forcing the backup supply to come on more often. This backup heat could be three times more expensive than the heat pump alone, the utility said.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.