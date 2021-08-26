Supply chain issues and mergers left GUC with only one option for sourcing electrical supplies, according to a planning engineer.
Greenville Utilities’ Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a $561,864 bid from Wesco Distribution for the purchase of light fixtures, aluminum street light arms and aluminum poles.
Wesco Distribution was the only company to submit a bid, along with two alternatives.
Before the vote, Greenville City Manager Ann E. Wall, a voting member of the board, asked why GUC didn’t try to solicit a second round of bids before awarding the contract.
Wall said when the City of Greenville requests proposals when it is purchasing equipment, supplies or awards a construction contract, it is required to hold a second round of bidding. If only one bid is submitted the second time, then the city can award the contract.
“It is odd to me we had three bids from one vendor. They are bidding against themselves,” Wall said.
Kyle Brown, GUC electric systems planning engineer, said GUC typically receives multiple bids on an electric supplies request for proposal. However, there have been recent mergers in the industry. Some distributors also said they didn’t think they could get the type of equipment GUC needed from their suppliers. Others had trouble getting cost quotes from their suppliers and couldn’t meet GUC’s response deadline.
Brown said he reached out to suppliers to see if they could participate in a second round of bidding and they said no.
GUC Attorney Phil Dixon said the board has given the general manager/CEO the authority to approve all bids under $500,000. Had the different components been bid separately, the costs would have been less than $500,000 and would not need the board’s approval, but they were combined because staff wanted to be above board.
Workplace diversity
GUC’s Director of Human Services Richie Shreves updated the board on the organization’s efforts to diversify its workforce as more of its current employees retire.
Thirty percent of GUC’s workforce will be eligible for retirement in 2023, Shreves said.
This is an industrywide trend, she said. There also aren’t enough people with the needed science, technology, engineering and math skills entering the workforce.
Part of GUC’s potential shortage can be offset by improving the diversity of its workforce, Shreves said.
During last year’s COVID-19-induced virtual learning environment, GUC participated in virtual jobs fairs and created video tours of the water and wastewater treatment plants that were used in classes.
The utility also hosted educators through the Teacher Executive Institute, so they can see the jobs available and the skills students need.
GUC has joined an effort to recruit high schoolers into apprenticeship programs and offers college internships.
GUC also posts job openings on HBCUcareers.com, a website that connects employees with the career centers of historically black colleges and universities.
Commissioner Kelly Darden asked if GUC was reaching out to the community’s black fraternities and sororities, which maintain extensive networks after graduation.
Shreves said GUC participates in job fairs at historically black colleges and universities, but it is not attracting a lot of candidates because students don’t have a connection to the area.
Along with pending retirements, GUC General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon said GUC struggles with losing experienced linemen to private companies and other utilities that pay higher salaries. Wall said the city struggles with filling some skilled positions because there is a tight labor market.
Other business
In other action, the GUC board:
- Appointed Lou Norris as the board’s assistant executive secretary. She replaces Keith Jones who recently retired as director of financial services and accounting.
- Approved a resolution that authorizes certain positions are responsible for financial activities within GUC. The action is required under the state’s Local Government Budget and Fiscal Control Act.
The board also recognized the gas system division for receiving the American Public Gas Association’s System Operational Achievement Recognition Award.
There are 1,000 public gas systems in the United States but only 52 received the recognition award this year, said Durk Tyson with gas systems. GUC received a score of 99 percent, making it one of 14 recognized as gold level recipients. The designation is renewed every three years.
It’s the first time GUC received a gold designation. Previously it received a silver designation.