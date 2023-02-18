Shortages and extended delivery times prompted the Greenville Utilities Board of Commissioners to approve a $2.8 million contract to purchase two substation transformers.
One is needed for a substation that will be built starting in the summer of 2024 at Hudsons Crossroad. The other transformer will serve as a spare, said John Powell, substation and controls engineer. The existing spare was recently put into service.
Transformers are used to reduce the higher electric voltage that travels along transmission lines to a lower voltage. Substations are part of GUC’s electric grid which helps move electricity from the utility’s supplier to GUC client homes and businesses.
“Substations serve a segment of the community or area around it,” said John Worrell, GUC director of electric systems. The city currently has 21 substations in its system.
GUC plans to build the new substation in the area of Hudson’s Crossroad to take some of the burden off the existing substations in the areas of Simpson and Hollywood Crossroads, Powell said. It also will support the operations of the southeast sewer expansion planned for the area around N.C 43 South.
“Transformers are the most critical asset we have at a substation,” Powell said. They are costly and there is difficulty in transporting them from the manufacturer to the site, he said.
The time from ordering and receiving the devices is also growing, Powell said. Previously it would take 26-36 weeks to receive a transformer. Now it takes slightly more than two years, he said, and some experts expect the wait time will continue increasing because of the volatility in the supply chain, labor and metals markets.
Transformers also have been the target of attacks in Moore County, Jones County, Texas, and the Pacific Northwest, causing extended power outages.
“We’ve always had perimeter security in our substations for 20-plus years,” Worrell said. “We have other types of security there right now. I’m confident we’ve done the steps we can to provide safety and security for our equipment and our customers.”
However, GUC is reviewing what other steps might be taken to protect the system further. Worrell said some of those actions, like building solid barriers, would be expensive.
GUC received four bids, and Virginia Transformer Corporation was awarded the winning bid, Powell said.
The company will deliver the transformers in 65-70 weeks, which fits into the construction schedule of the new substation. Engineering work is scheduled to begin this summer, Powell said, and construction will begin in the summer of 2024.
The GUC Board of Commissioners approved $3.1 million in contracts with three companies in October to purchase transformers used on customer transmission lanes.
Thursday’s GUC meeting also saw the board applaud the organization’s finance department for receiving three recognitions from the Government Finance Officers Association.
The awards were for Distinguished Budget Presentation, Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting and Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting.
The department also received the Carolinas Association of Governmental Purchasing’s Sustained Professional Purchasing Award.