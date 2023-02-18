Shortages and extended delivery times prompted the Greenville Utilities Board of Commissioners to approve a $2.8 million contract to purchase two substation transformers.

One is needed for a substation that will be built starting in the summer of 2024 at Hudsons Crossroad. The other transformer will serve as a spare, said John Powell, substation and controls engineer. The existing spare was recently put into service.


