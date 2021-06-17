Greenville Utilities will temporarily use chlorine in it water treatment process starting Monday through Aug. 1, the utility announced.
The change is part of state recommended guidelines for cleaning the treatment system, said Randy Emory, director of water resources.
Since December 2022, GUC has used chloramines, a mixture of chlorine and ammonia, as the disinfectant in its water treatment process.
"Chloramines are an effective disinfectant and also reduce the level of byproducts that are regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency," Emory said. "State drinking water guidelines recommend that water systems using chloramines periodically switch back to (chlorine alone) for a period of time."
The change keeps the system free of potentially harmful bacteria through the year, he said.
Customers may notice a slight change in the taste or smell of their tap water during the temporary change. A mild chlorine taste and smell is normal and poses no health risk, Emory said.
Most will not need to take any precautions since the water remains safe to drink and is treated according to both state and federal standards.
The release said people and businesses that normally take special precautions to remove chloramines from tap water, such as dialysis, medical facilities and aquatic pet owners, should continue to take the same precautions during the temporary switch.