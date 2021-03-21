Greenville Utilities is starting its annual "Operation Spring Clean," a preventive maintenance program to ensure customers continue to receive high quality water, the utility announced.
The 13-week program runs March 21 through June 18 to clean all 702 miles of water distribution lines. It involves opening fire hydrants and allowing them to flow freely for a short time.
"To minimize inconvenience to customers, cleaning will be conducted Sunday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.," said Randy Emory, GUC's Director of Water Resources. "Water service will not be interrupted because of Operation Spring Clean; however, we advise customers to avoid using water (if possible) when their lines are being cleaned.
"Although there is no health risk, the cleaning process involves flushing the pipes with high velocities of water. As a result, water may be discolored for a short period of time. GUC advises customers to avoid washing clothes until the water is clear."
If customers experience any air or discolored water in their water lines as a result of Operation Spring Clean, GUC recommends turning on the cold water faucet in the bathtub and running the water for five to 10 minutes until it runs clear.
Weekly notices of the schedule along with maps will be published in The Daily Reflector, on GUCtv-channel 35, GTV-9, and posted on GUC's website, guc.com, including an interactive map that identifies areas scheduled to be cleaned.
The utility also will share the information on its Facebook and Twitter feeds. GUC will attempt to contact all businesses known to be open during 10 p.m.-6 a.m. to advise them when cleaning will be done in their vicinity.
Customers may call GUC at 252-551-1551 for specific information on the Operation Spring Clean schedule.