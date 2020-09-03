As playgrounds, gyms, bowling alleys and museums reopen across the state on Friday, Pitt County’s health director said he expects little effect on local COVID-19 infection numbers.
Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced that he was easing restrictions on some businesses and recreation facilities under Phase 2.5 of the state’s reopening plan.
Bars and movie theaters remain closed, but gyms and other physical activity outlets will be able to open at 30% occupancy. Customers and staff are required to be masked except when working out strenuously.
Museums are able to open at 50% occupancy and playgrounds will fully reopen. Indoor and outdoor gathering limits also have increased.
Pitt County Public Health Director John Silvernail said he doesn’t expect the reopenings to cause local virus cases to jump.
“I think we have unofficially been in Phase 2.5,” he said. “People have been choosing to do things in defiance of the governor’s order.”
Even so, Silvernail recommended that parents take precautions when bringing their children to playgrounds. He said children should wear masks if they are going to be within 6 feet of one another, and they should sanitize their hands before and after entering the play area.
Silvernail also said children should not snack or do other things that involve manipulation of the eyes, nose or mouth without sanitizing their hands. Parents are going to have to monitor their children and prevent them from congregating with children from other families, he said.
Recreation and Parks Assistant Director Don Octigan said all city playgrounds will reopen at 5 p.m. on Friday. Recreations and Parks plans to set up hand sanitizing stations and post signs reminding park-goers to maintain social distancing and wear face coverings.
Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center will reopen at 5 p.m. on Friday with modified hours of operation, Octigan said.
“We wanted to make sure when we reopened the facility we’re keeping the health and well being of our members and our employees as our top priority and to do this we’re starting with a phased approach to monitor how members move throughout the facility and to make sure they feel safe,” he said.
The new hours will be from to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Octigan said he is hopeful that the fitness center will return to normal hours of operation by Oct. 1.
For now, exercise classes will not be offered. Classes are expected to resume later, by appointment or registration only.
Various hand sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the center, and every member will be given a spray bottle to clean machines before and after working out. Staff also will be cleaning machines.
Face coverings will be required for staff and members will need to wear face coverings when moving throughout the facility, Octigan said.
“Our members are excited to come back so I have a feeling Saturday will probably be our busiest day,” he said.
The fitness center was able to generate revenue over the summer by creating pool memberships which started on June 1, Octigan said, but figures for the total financial effect of the shutdown were not available.
Some county residents were looking forward to getting back into their fitness routines.
Retiree Leo Wetzel, 60, of Greenville said gyms should never have been closed, adding he doesn’t believe the shutdowns prevented the spread of the virus.
“The restrictions, keeping all the little businesses closed and the salons, I don’t think it’s really making any difference,” he said. “I’m not a scientist but I think it’s more politically motivated more than anything.”
Wetzel suffers from chronic fatigue syndrome and works out with weights three times a week at Planet Fitness located on Thomas Langston Road. He said he is able to strengthen his immune system when he goes to the gym and staying home makes him weaker.
As a hospital volunteer escort, Wetzel is temperature-tested every time he enters the hospital. He said he was shocked that Planet Fitness didn’t temperature-test members.
Masks are required at the fitness center and sanitizing stations are available, Wetzel said. He said isn’t worried about getting COVID at the gym, but would like to see temperature-testing done.
ECU Student Hannah Simpson, 23, of Greenville said she felt comfortable working out at Planet Fitness because there weren’t many people in the facility.
It was her second time visiting the gym with her friend, 22-year-old Destiny Bland, a fellow ECU student. She said Planet Fitness did a good job of social distancing because the cardio equipment was spaced out.
“It’s pretty empty in there, so it’s nice right now,” Simpson said.
Bland said she received an email that the gym was reopening on Sept. 1. She said it probably will be a lot busier when it officially reopens under the governors order.
“Right now I don’t think anyone knows (the facility is open),” Bland said.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,129 new COVID cases on Wednesday, for a total of 170,533 in the state. That was an almost a 1,000-case decrease from the previous day, when 2,111 new cases were reported. The state also saw four new deaths, totaling 2,779.
The department reported 3,667 cases of COVID-19 in Pitt County. No new deaths were reported, leaving the county’s total at 19.