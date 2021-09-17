Community leaders joined supporters of Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County earlier this week to celebrate the organization's 81st home.
The house on Vanderbilt Road in Greenville was dedicated on Tuesday, the organization announced. A family of four will call the three bedroom house a home.
The family spent numerous hours in financial workshops and performed several hundred hours of “sweat equity” in preparation for their move-in date, a news release said.
Habitat helps families with the purchase of property and the cost of building or refurbishing homes. Families must participate in financing and building in exchange for assistance from the nonprofit.
Remarks and words of encouragement were provided by Habitat for Humanity leadership, Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly and Pitt County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Ann Floyd Huggins.
Habitat during the ceremony offered special thanks to the city, Smith Family Foundation, Colombo Kitchen Attorneys and Thomas Harris Construction for their sponsorships of the home.
National organizations Valspar, Whirlpool Corporation, Lowe’s Home Improvements and Dow Chemical Co also provided support, a news release said
"Habitat relies on the generosity of its community to provide this service and is so appreciative of their involvement and attendance," the release said.
Those in attendance toured the home after the ceremony. The house is in west Greenville off of Bancroft Avenue.
Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County is a Christian outreach founded in 1991. Find out more information at www.habitatpittco.org or call (252) 758-2947.