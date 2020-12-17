A festival of lights would seem to be just the thing to brighten a pandemic-wearied world.
The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, often called the Festival of Lights, began at sundown on Dec. 10 and continues through sundown Friday. Families light the last menorah candle tonight.
Hanukkah, which means “dedication” in Hebrew, begins each year on the 25th day of “Kislev” of the Hebrew calendar, usually in November or December.
Jews celebrate the holiday, also called the Feast of Dedication, in honor of God’s provision and for those who have stood firm in their faith during times of persecution, according to Rabbi Harley Karz-Wagman of Congregation Bayt Shalom in Greenville.
Families here and across the globe began the eight-day celebration by lighting candles, reciting prayers, playing dreidel and eating fried potato pancakes, or latkes.
For Suzanne and Adam Clark of Greenville, who both grew up Jewish, Hanukkah is a powerful reminder that challenging times can be overcome.
“Hanukkah is really about perseverance, and having faith in God during very, very difficult times — which I think is very pertinent to what is going on with COVID right now,” Suzanne Clark said. “It is about celebrating the fact that God gave us the skills to persevere.”
Both have warm memories of celebrating Hanukkah as children — she in Maryland, and he in Pennsylvania. They are raising their girls, Helayna, 16, and Eloise, 12, in the Jewish faith.
For Adam, a cardiologist and electrophysiologist at Vidant, the holiday is about celebrating family and Jewish traditions, such as lighting the menorah and making latkes, he said.
Suzanne said celebrating the holiday this year is more important than ever, even though the celebrations will be smaller due to the restrictions to reduce the spread of the virus.
“We are also celebrating the miracles that happened during this time period thousands of years ago,” she said.
According to the story, Hanukkah, came about because the Jews overcame Greek-Syrian oppressors during the Maccabean Revolt around 168 B.C. They took back the Temple in Jerusalem, which had been desecrated and all but destroyed.
As they were rededicating the temple, only enough oil to burn for one night was found.
“The oil actually lasted eight nights,” Suzanne Clark said, and is the reason Hanukkah is celebrated eight nights.
It is also the reason some families eat foods fried in oil, such as latkes and doughnuts, celebrating the miracle of oil.
For Julia Petrasso, Hanukkah is a time for her to reflect and celebrate her Jewish roots.
Her grandmother, Krystyna Zielinska-Zarzycka, survived the Holocaust, but most of her family did not.
“Her parents were murdered, and her sister committed suicide during the Holocaust,” said Petrasso.
Zielinska-Zarzycka became a clandestine hero in Poland, smuggling Jews out of the Warsaw Ghetto — able to because she was blond-haired and blue-eyed.
“She didn’t look traditionally Jewish,” Petrasso explained.
Her grandmother is one of the reasons Julia embraced Judaism and is raising her children Jewish, even though her husband, Marcus Conner, is not. Their children, Calem Conner, 9, Leo Conner, 7, and Emilia Conner, 4, will celebrate both Hanukkah and Christmas.
“I want them to understand their historical and cultural roots — what we have survived as a people. And to understand the normalcy of not having to be what everybody else is around you. And that it is ok to embrace being different,” she said.
Julia’s grandmother abandoned her faith after the war.
“After the Holocaust, she completely denounced all religion and became an atheist,” said Julia. “My mother was not raised Jewish.”
Julia’s mother immigrated to the United States at the age of 18 and, after she married, did not raise her children (Julia and her sister) as Jewish.
“It is almost like I am a first-generation Jew in that sense,” Julia said. “I have no background or education around it. But, of course, my sister and I knew the history of our family.”
Zielinska-Zarzycka, who died when Julia was in college, became a journalist after the war, traveled internationally, but never returned to her Jewish roots.
“I think when your whole family is massacred — and basically everyone you know is murdered — it would be hard to believe in anything,” Julia said.
However, Julia and her sister are both raising their children to be Jewish.
“There is something very full-circle about this,” she said. “This horrific human atrocity happened during my grandmother’s lifetime — and, my mom, as a product of that, decided to not embrace Judaism — but my sister and I did.”
Jewish history and culture are too important to ignore, she said.
“The lesson of history is too imperative to not pass along to our children,” she said. “I don’t want my kids going out in the world without an understanding of who we are, who we have been, and what our responsibility is — since we were lucky enough to survive.
“That is a big part of Judaism. We have survived — a lot — and it is now our responsibility to make sure that [persecution] doesn’t happen to other disenfranchised groups,” she added. “It is our responsibility to teach our children, to make sure those things don’t happen again.”
She feels Hanukkah is a way children can celebrate Judaism, “in a visible way they can understand,” she said. “The candles, the dreidels, the gelt (money, or chocolate coins) — these are all child-friendly, warm, fond experiences.”
She said the fact that 6 million Jews were massacred in the Holocaust weighs heavy on her heart.
“Year after year,” she said. “Intervention was slow to come.”
She is a social justice advocate and is managing attorney for the Pitt County Department of Social Social Services (DSS). She also has worked pro-bono on behalf of women and children at the border of the United States and Mexico.
She teaches her children it is everyone’s job to stand up for those without a voice.
“It is your job to say something, whether it is your group being targeted or not,” she added.
Marcus is an attorney at Vidant.
“Before that he was a defense attorney,” said Petrasso. “He understands the importance of values. The most important thing for me, as far as it relates to Judaism, is the values — and respecting life, and valuing life.”
She said Marcus, “is very supportive of the value system that surrounds Judaism, the synagogue, and particularly our local community. It is a very service-oriented synagogue.”
COVID-19 has put somewhat of a damper on the holiday for her, because normally she throws a big Hanukkah party each year, inviting family and friends. But she also feels her children understand.
“My kids are very knowledgeable about the state of the world,” she said. “What we always go back to is, ‘You do what you can while you are here. That is your only job.”
She also wants them to know, “You don’t have to feel overwhelmed. You don’t have to feel like it is your job to save this planet. Your job here is to do everything you can to make it a better place before you leave it.”
Petrasso said she thinks that gives them a sense of purpose and a sense of control.
“One the biggest things about Judaism is service,” she said. “I tell them, ‘You are here to provide comfort and to meet the needs of those who are less fortunate than you. That is what we are on this planet to do.’”