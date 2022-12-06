Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Christmas concert
NewSong’s Very Merry Christmas Tour will make a stop at Ignite Church, 4150 Bayswater Drive, Winterville, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. The concert also will include Christian recording artist Francesca Battistelli. General admission tickets are $22. Visit www.itickets.com/events/470192.
Community Band
The Tar River Community Band will present a program of Christmas music at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, at the Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Visitors can enjoy the sounds of the season while they are shopping. Look for them between Belk and Victoria's Secret. The band is directed by Jim Mauser.
Drive-Through Nativity
Black Jack Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2972 Black Jack-Simpson Road, will host its annual drive-through Nativity from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Dec. 9-11. Free. Visit blackjackchurch.org.
Farmville Christmas Parade
Farmville’s annual Christmas parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, downtown. Parade applications can be found at farmvillenc.gov.
Winterville Christmas
The Winterville Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. A holiday market will be held from 2-6 p.m. at 252 Main St. It will include craft vendors, food trucks, inflatables and entertainment. The annual tree-lighting ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. The event will feature performances from area schools and organizations and a reading of “The Night Before Christmas.” Call 252-756-1487 or visit wintervillenc.com.
Light at the Refuge
Light at the Refuge will be held from 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday through Dec. 17 and Dec. 19-23 at 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden. The event includes a live Nativity scene and other displays to spotlight the biblical message of Christmas. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit ncrefuge.org or facebook.com/NCRefuge.
GCHS poinsettia sale
Poinsettias are available in the Greene Central Agriculture Shop with red, white, pink or variegated bracts, in 6½-inch pots with florist foil and hand-tied bows for $8.50. Also available will be smaller and larger size poinsettias. Call the school at 747-3814 or email henrypasour@greene.k12.nc.us to assure availability.
Flu Shots
The Greene County Department of Public Health is offering flu shots Monday through Friday by appointment. There are more appointment opportunities on Fridays. Shots are $30. A high-dose flu vaccine (indicated for use in persons 65 years of age and older) are available for $70. Cash, check, MasterCard, and VISA are accepted. If you receive Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, North Carolina State Health Plan, Medicare or Medicaid, please bring your card with you. Call 747-8181 to schedule and appointment.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., will open the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on Dec. 12.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Farkas town hall
State Rep. Brian Farkas will host his end-of-term town hall at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, via Zoom. Farkas will recap his time in office and highlight major accomplishments that have been made for Pitt County over the past two years. Representative-elect Gloristine Brown, who will serve neighboring House District 8 beginning in 2023, will join as a special guest. The agenda will leave time for participants to ask questions and/or make comments. Register online at https://bit.ly/3F24wHZ or by calling 919-733-5757.
Jolly Jamboree
The Pitt County Health Department will host its first Jolly Jamboree event from 1–7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at 403 Government Circle. The free indoor-outdoor event will feature games, crafts, food samples, outdoor activities and information about various programs and resources for Pitt County families.
Old Fashioned Christmas
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will host its annual Old Fashioned Christmas, 6-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 16-17. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children 2-17. A special seniors-only (55-plus) event is 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, for $10. Enjoy candlelight tours of decorated historic buildings, living history demonstrations, live music, storytelling, children's activities, visits with Santa, and cider and cookies at the country store. Purchase tickets online at www.ecvillageandfarmmuseum.com or at the gate.
Posada Navideña
The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina will host its 13th annual Posada Navideña in honor of the holiday season from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Holly Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 755 Porter Road. Dec. 16 is the beginning Las Posadas Navideñas, a nine-day religious observance meant to honor Mary and Joseph’s quest for shelter. The AMEXCAN event will have tables from various community partners on available resources, activities, prizes, food, and Toys for Tots gifts for the registered recipients. The event is free and open to the public. Click form.jotform.com/222826821535154 to host a resource table. Call 252-329-0593 or email at biancapr@amexcannc.org for information.
NC Gardens talk
Pam Beck, noted garden writer and photographer, will speak on "Nothing Could Be Finer-North Carolina's Public and Private Gardens" at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Pitt County Agricultural Center Auditorium, 403 Government Circle. Tickets are available at the Pitt County Extension Office or Wild Birds Unlimited. Call 902-1709 for more information.
NAMI meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Pitt County holds an education and support meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in Room 209 at Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road, for individuals who are experiencing a mental illness, family members who have a loved one with a mental illness, mental health professionals and concerned community members. Family support group meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month in Room 208. The group welcomes anyone age 18 or older who has a family member with a mental illness. Email namipittco@gmail.com or call 252-902-6264.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. The club is an affiliate of the United States Chess Federation and conducts sanctioned chess tournaments on occasion. Direct any questions to President Jerry Skinner, (252) 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.