Litter Sweep
The N.C. Department of Transportation is holding its Spring Litter Sweep April 10-24. Volunteers are provided cleanup supplies, such as reversible orange/blue trash bags, gloves and orange safety vests from their local NCDOT County Maintenance Yard office. Contact Candice Flake at 252-439-2939.
Transportation survey
The DOT’s Transportation Planning Division and local partners are seeking public input to develop a comprehensive transportation plan for Pitt County. The long-range document will assist local governments in making transportation decisions for the next 25-30 years. Residents are asked to complete the survey by April 16. It is available at https://publicinput.com/Pitt-County-CTP.
The Greene County Library, 229 Kingold Blvd., Suite G, Snow Hill, will host an Easter scavenger hunt all day on Thursday, April 1, and Saturday, April 3. All participants will be given a “hunt sheet” that when completed will grant them an Easter goodie bag containing treats, a DIY craft and Easter coloring sheets.
Gardening class
The Greene County Library, 229 Kingold Blvd., Suite G, Snow Hill, is hosting a vegetable and fruit gardening class from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, April 10, 17 and 24. Josie Walker from Common Ground of ENC will lead the three-part series on how to properly begin vegetable and fruit gardening. She will provide a presentation and allow her guests to have hands-on experience with planting pots. The classes are available via Zoom with the following meeting info. April 10: ID 93207837650, passcode 550015; April 17: ID 97096611214, passcode: 690701; April 24: ID 96015106209, passcode: 182204.
Spring Open House
The Pitt County Council on Aging will hold its Spring Open House from noon to 1 p.m. April 22 at the Farmville Senior Wellness Center, 3885 S. Main St. It will include refreshments, tours and a presentation. For more information contact 252-753-2424.
Virtual concerts
The East Carolina University School of Music will present virtual concerts at 7:30 p.m. April 8, 12 and 19. The first will feature Matthew Driscoll, trombone, Elliot Frank, guitar, and Catherine H. Garner, piano , performing works by Paul Hindemith, Barney Childs, Nicola Ferro, Sigismond Stojowski as well as a premiere performance of Zach Zubow’s duo for trombone and guitar. The second features faculty artist Emanuel Gruber, cello. The third will feature ECU String Chamber Music concert. Each event will be streamed online free at http://livemusic.ecu.edu.
Teen Science Cafes
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences Greenville, 729 Dickinson Ave., will host several Teen Science Cafes April-June. The free, outdoor events give middle school and high school students a chance to socialize and talk with local experts about ideas in science and technology. Programs are scheduled April 6, April 20, May 4, May 18, June 1 and June 15. Programs are free, but seating is limited and preregistration is required. Visit atimeforscience.org or call 364-2862.
Art camps
Emerge Gallery is offering 10 full weeks of camp for ages 5 and up that focus on painting, textiles, pottery, metal design, photography and more. Families can choose which week their child attends depending specifically on their child’s interest. Camps run from 9 a.m. to noon, 1-4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Camps are located at Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 S. Evans St. in Uptown Greenville. They begin on May 31 and end Aug. 13. A full listing and more information is emergegallery.com. Families can register and pay online.
Manage diabetes
Vidant Medical Center and the Pitt County Health Department are offering free virtual support groups for those needing help living with diabetes. Vidant's sessions are 5:30-6:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month, and Pitt County's are 10-11 a.m. the second Wednesday each month. Vidant will have different wellness topics each month, Pitt County will have hot topics, tips and support for diabetes management, including cooking demonstrations. Call Vidant at 252-847-5590 or email susan.houston@vidanthealth. Call the county at 252-902-2361 or email angie.watson@pittcountync.gov.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only through April. Summer hours will resume in May.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Ten-week quilting class, 10 a.m.-noon, Wednesdays, April 7-June 9. Cost is $100.
- How Grief Leads to Freedom, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.
- Let’s Learn about Veterans’ Benefits, 3-4 p.m. April 19
- Matter of Balance, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, April 19-May 12.
- Gardening — Break it Down: Composting 101 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 21
- Spice Bouquet cooking class 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12. Cost is $25 and includes the meal. Deadline to register is April 23 and payment must be made when registering.
- Jewelry Class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.
- Conversational Spanish, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 29-June 17. Cost is $15.
- Community shred event 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 30; limit of three boxes/bags per person; $5 recommended donation.
- Vacation to Lancaster Pa. June 21-23. Price is $419 per person based on double occupancy and includes transportation, hotel, a show at the Sight and Sound Theater, a tour of the Amish Farmlands, an Amish style dinner feast, Hershey’s Chocolate World and more.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767. Call to make appointments at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
- Boneyard Harley Davidson, 2300 Elaines Way, Winterville, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., April 3
- Lighthouse Mennonite Church, 1281 Honolulu Road, Grifton, 3-7 p.m., April 5
- Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1-5 p.m., April 11.
- ECU Main Campus Student Center, East Fifth Street, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., April 14
Animal adoptions
- The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is now open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247.
- Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Winterville Mesuem
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the Second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday beginning March 28. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history and a nod to tobacco farming. An homage to barbecue history soon is underway. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.