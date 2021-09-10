A titanic shift in the mentality and operations of law enforcement happened seemingly in an instant.
East Carolina University Police Chief Jon Barnwell knew immediately that nothing would be the same as he watched a plane hit the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
“I was a sergeant with North Carolina State University’s Police Department at the time,” Barnwell recalled. “I was in a place with a television and saw as the second plane hit. We were in the middle of planning a funeral for a fellow officer who had died in a motor vehicle accident when it happened. I knew right then and there that law enforcement was going to change.”
As New York City first responders braved colossal clouds of ash and dug through debris at Ground Zero, officers like Barnwell were at work locally. Barnwell remembers universities being labeled as “soft targets” for possible terrorist attacks. NCSU’s nuclear reactor was locked down almost immediately and other critical assets, like high-occupancy buildings, were secured.
In Pitt County, now-Sheriff Paula Dance was working in the sheriff’s office investigative division on First Street in Greenville. She said someone mentioned a plane had hit a building. She and her fellow officers gathered around a television and watched in shock as the second plane hit.
“No one could really focus on anything else at that point,” Dance said. “As we watched what unfolded in front of us, for me, it was literally a sense of helplessness in the sense that, as a law enforcement officer, we instinctively want to go do something. If the buildings were not so far away, we all would have been converging. That is what we do.”
In the days that followed, sweeping changes occurred across police agencies. The focus turned toward communication, particularly among departments. Dance and Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman said that before the attacks, there were moments when readiness had been lacking.
“Before, everyone was working in silos,” Holtzman said. “That communication was not happening between departments. Afterwards, you saw fusion centers opening more. Some states and municipalities had them, but they were not as ramped up to speed as they are now.”
Fusion centers such as North Carolina’s Information Sharing and Analysis Center popped up at departments across the country. The Department of Homeland Security was assigned to get, and keep, officers up to speed.
“We did not want to miss anything again,” Holtzman said. “We knew it was the small things that had led up to this point.”
As the lines of communication opened, Dance saw changes in department’s perspective.
“We began think not only in terms of what we were doing in our community with crime, but to look at prevention in future attacks,” Dance said. “Attacks that would have been way outside of the norms of what we dealt with here — breaking and entering, shootings and murders. This was something that we added to our scope in law enforcement.”
“It was a wake up call for law enforcement and first responders,” she said. “There began to be an incorporation of training throughout our respective agencies. Eventually, it incorporated into training on school shootings. There are trainings on terrorism, same as there are on school shootings, which I see as domestic terrorism.”
Barnwell said that the attacks were the tipping point for stadium security.
“You can see eyes all the way down to our clear bag policy at the stadium,” Barnwell said. “Seeing that these mass casualty situations can occur anywhere. The 1996 Atlanta bombing showed us that mass gathering places were targets.”
In the wake of the attacks on the Pentagon, World Trade Center and United Airlines Flight 93’s crash into a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, the eyes of the nation were on first responders. With that came an outpouring of support.
“I do not recall before having anyone offer to buy you a lunch,” Holtzman said. “I remember the day after when overpasses were covered in the American flag. Anywhere you went in a uniform you got so much thanks and so many pats on the back.”
“You felt like a hero coming to work.”
That perception gave the community an added role in public safety as well.
“It gave us the statement of, if you see something say something,” Holtzman said. “It was no longer something that we solely had the responsibility of, but that everyone did.”
“No one knows their communities better than the people who live in it,” he said. “When you see something that raises the hair on the back of your head, it is time to call. It could be a truck or a van you are not familiar with, or strange activity at home. We will take it seriously. We know the stakes are high and we cannot let our defenses down.”
The public’s shift since that time has been for better and for worse, Barnwell said.
“The pendulum is bound to shift. People tend to forget and other incidents and perspectives can show officers acting in ways that are possibly inappropriate. It helps us see these situations and weed them out, which is a good thing.”
Twenty years later, Dance does not recall a time when more Americans came together for a common cause.
“It took a tragedy to make us all come together. Memories fade and we live in a world today where everything is so divisive and partisan and ... I do not want the tragedy back but I would love that oneness and togetherness that our country had without people being harmed.”