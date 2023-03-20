...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Tyrrell, Greene, Beaufort,
Mainland Hyde, Lenoir and Northern Craven Counties.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
1 of 4
Brody School of Medicine students Ellen Williams and Rohini Rajnarayanan, above, share an embrace on Friday afternoon after they find where they were matched to for their medical residencies.
A new class from the Brody School of Medicine learned where they’ll take their first steps as professional physicians on Friday, with some staying close to Greenville and others taking less routes.
Seventy-seven fourth-year students celebrated during the ceremony in a packed ECU Health Campus Student Center gymnasium. Family, friends and loved ones raised a ruckus for the student doctors, who found out where they will be fulfilling their residencies.
East Carolina University News Services said U.S. medical school graduates must complete accredited residency programs that range from three to seven years in a recognized medical specialty before they can independently provide patient care. The National Resident Match Program is the organization that places applicants for postgraduate medical training positions into residency programs at American teaching hospitals, the release said.
Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO of ECU Health and dean of the medical school, told students he recalls his own Match Day 30 years ago and the combination of excitement and nerves it brought. He said that Brody doctors receive a lot of attention from his peers across the nation.
”They go, ‘I love your students, I love the people you graduate,’” Waldrum said. “I say, ‘Well tell me about that.’ They say, ‘A lot of medical schools produce doctors, but you produce doctors that know how to take care of people.’ So I know all of you have that same anxiety and fear of ‘can I do it’ ... and the answer is ‘Yes, you can. Yes, you will be successful wherever you go and you will excel.’
”This next journey will be the foundation of an incredible journey, and when you look back in 30 years, it will go by fast.”
For Rohini Rajnarayanan, that journey is taking her to Fort Hood, Texas, as she begins a career as a military psychiatrist in the U.S. Air Force.
Rajnarayanan said the environment at Brody was a nurturing one and always felt like home. Her experience was no different than her peers’, she said, and credited the husband and wife team of Dr. Amanda Higginson, interim associate dean for Student Affairs, and Jason Higginson, executive dean, with helping her and other military scholarship students.
“Everyone here has been very encouraging,” Rajnarayanan said. “If anything, I had the same experience as everyone with added support.”
Helping patients with medical disorders and keeping active duty service members in service are two things Rajnarayanan said she is looking forward to in her career.
“The need is extremely high,” Rajnarayanan said. “I’m really glad the military has been more and more encouraging of taking mental health days and supporting all types of active duty and reserve service members with their health, making sure everyone is in a good place. I’m very glad to be entering the service at a time when psychology is supported.”
Esther Madugu was matched with Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk where she said she was impressed. Surrounded by family, she said she was happy to be finished with “a difficult journey.”
“I think med school definitely is not an easy task, but ultimately it prepares you well for your ultimate goals,” Madugu said. “(My family) has been a huge support, they’ve been my rock this entire time. I’m really grateful to honor them through this ceremony as well.”
Madugu’s father, Ben Madugu, said that he prayed often for his daughter during medical school and offered wisdom to his family’s first physician.
“It’s a long journey but we’re so grateful and so proud,” said Bola Madugu, Esther’s mother.
Esther’s younger brother, David Madugu, and sister, Ayomide Madugu, also cheered on their sister.
“We know she is going to a program that is blessed to have her,” Ayomide said. “The Lord has places in store where she will be recognized as a leader and heal so many.”
A map of where doctors will start their residencies showed many staying in North Carolina, especially Pitt and Wake counties, with others ranging as far as California.