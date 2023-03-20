A new class from the Brody School of Medicine learned where they’ll take their first steps as professional physicians on Friday, with some staying close to Greenville and others taking less routes.

Seventy-seven fourth-year students celebrated during the ceremony in a packed ECU Health Campus Student Center gymnasium. Family, friends and loved ones raised a ruckus for the student doctors, who found out where they will be fulfilling their residencies.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.