Christmas Eve was invented because everybody has two families.
It had to be that way. Because of the dual nature of the celebration, you can spend the day with your family and the eve with your spouse’s family. Or vice versa. This applies to everybody. Even if you aren’t married, somebody in your family has a spouse to accommodate. And if you don’t have an extended family, I have plenty of relatives I will gladly donate. But I get to pick them.
Christmas Eve had to be born just as surely as the baby Jesus. What day other than Christmas has an important eve and is also important in its own right? Do people have April Fool’s Day Eve parties? Or Halloween Eve gatherings? (That would technically be All Hallows Eve Eve, and, as Adam concluded when he briefly considered bigamy, one Eve is enough.)
And look at New Year’s Day. That poor, forgotten holiday has been completely overshadowed by its eve. The day itself is just a hangover full of blurry football games. You have already celebrated victory or drowned your sorrows with alcohol before you know who won the game.
Christmas stands alone as the matching pair of holidays to be equally divided among your loved ones. Didn’t Abraham Lincoln once say “A holiday divided against itself cannot stand”? And yet here is the exception that proves the rule. If we didn’t have a way to divvy up Christmas, our families would be torn by uncivil war.
And why do we have the tradition that Jesus was born at midnight? We sing the carol “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” for a reason. That makes Jesus kind of born on Christmas Day, kind of born on Christmas Eve. So that way, both families get an equally tasty piece of the pie.
Unfortunately, all this can play havoc with relationships. I wonder how often this conversation has taken place: “We had to break up. My family always gets together on Christmas Eve, so I have to marry someone from a Christmas Day family.” When you hear, “My mother wants me to marry someone of the same religion,” they mean that the Christmas Eve-ites have to intermarry with the Christmas Day-ites.
Of course, this adds variety to the holiday gene pool. If people who think the same about Christmas were all clumped together in isolated enclaves, chaos would reign. People who think differently need each other.
Some people will go hog-wild with seasonal excess. And in their porcine madness they will buy a tree that is too big, put too many ornaments on it, strew too many decorations all over their homes, and knock out the electricity in their neighborhood and beyond when they plug in the lights. Spend too much, eat too much, drink too much, and ride an almost bipolar roller coaster of emotions until the abrupt “Thump!” of landing bleary-eyed in January.
And some people will write a check to a local charity in your honor and send you a card that says “I gave your gift to somebody else. You have too much stuff anyway. Happy Holidays.” (As you may know, that’s me.)
But the truth is somewhere in between. And that’s why we all need each other. Misers like me need the advocates of excess and vice versa. Dec. 25 people and Dec. 24 people all need each other. The two-day celebration has the potential to unite us in its own strange way.
So, before I wish you a merry Christmas, let me do this: for the sake of equity in holiday celebration as well as for chronological order, I say unto you:
I wish you an equally merry Christmas Eve.