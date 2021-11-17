A mash-up of ‘80s pop-punk and Elizabethan style comes together in “Head Over Heels,” a musical opening today at East Carolina University.
“Head Over Heels” is a romantic comedy set to the music of the all-female band the Go-Go’s in a 16th-century locale. The modern musical fairy tale follows the escapades of members of a royal family who set out to save their beat — a la “We Got the Beat” — and kingdom from extinction. It’s based on “The Arcadia” by Sir Philip Sidney and the original book by Jeff Whitty, adapted by playwright James Magruder.
The production is the first for the School of Theatre and Dance in more than a year in which the actors on stage will not wear face coverings, allowing the audience to better see facial expressions, director Bryan Conger said.
All safety protocols will be followed, and face coverings are required for patrons and cast and crew off stage, he said.
“Head Over Heels” is the first to feature a nonbinary character, reflecting current conversations about gender identity, Conger said. The musical features princesses who fall in love.
Sixteen students fill the cast, and eight faculty members have joined in design, set-building and costumes.
Set in the Elizabethan period, the play is written in blank verse, giving actors a poetic way of speaking that is juxtaposed with the most identifiable songs from the Go-Go’s.
“We were challenged to marry that language with the music and songs and tell the story,” Conger said. “But it’s been an exciting and fun challenge.”
ECU senior Keagan Kermode of Roswell, New Mexico, portrays Musidorus.
“I have loved working on this character so much,” he said. “The character is written with a lot of naivety and unbridled passion, and it has been fun to explore those traits after such a long time not working.”
Kermode, a theater arts major with concentrations in musical theater and professional acting, hasn’t worked on a musical in more than a year because of the pandemic. “Working on this show has been a great opportunity to reflect and be thankful for the things that are important to me, and I hope the audience takes that opportunity as well,” Kermode said, adding that working in person with other actors, crew and the creative team has been a relieving experience.
With a return to live performances, Conger said he hopes audiences find joy in “Head Over Heels.”
“It’s a celebration of what it means to have a community that’s diverse and inclusive,” he said. “I hope it’s a joyful evening to help them (the audience) find their beat again and warm their hearts.”
Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. daily through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in McGinnis Auditorium. Tickets are $18 for the public, $15 for faculty and staff and $10 for students/youth. Face coverings are required. Viewer discretion is advised because of sexual content. A livestream option is available. Call 328-6829 or visit theatredance.ecu.edu/current-season.