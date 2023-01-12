...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 11
ECU Health staff help Denver Hamilton check into the clinic during a free, family-friendly community health event hosted by ECU Health at JOY Community Center on Wednesday morning.
photos by Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector
Nurses Mary Wilson and Toni Roberson set up for vaccinations in the clinic during a free, family-friendly community health event hosted by ECU Health at JOY Community Center on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11.
Free bags of produce and sweet potatoes donated by Conetoe Family Farm are available during a free, family-friendly community health event hosted by ECU Health at JOY Community Center on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11.
Free bags of produce and sweet potatoes donated by Conetoe Family Farm are available during a free, family-friendly community health event hosted by ECU Health at JOY Community Center on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11.
Vice President of Health Equity and Social Impact KaSheta Jackson, left, and Equity and Special Projects Consultant Koai Martin, right, help a woman check into the clinic during a free, family-friendly community health event hosted by ECU Health at JOY Community Center on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11.
Vice President of Health Equity and Social Impact KaSheta Jackson, left, and Equity and Special Projects Consultant Koai Martin, right, help a woman check into the clinic during a free, family-friendly community health event hosted by ECU Health at JOY Community Center on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11.
Former faculty member at ECU School of Dental Medicine Dr. Loren Alves sets up supplies for dental screenings during a free, family-friendly community health event hosted by ECU Health at JOY Community Center on Wednesday.
ECU School of Dental Medicine’s Dentist Dr. Loren Alves sets up supplies for free dental screenings during a free, family-friendly community health event hosted by ECU Health at JOY Community Center on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11.
ECU Health staff help Denver Hamilton check into the clinic during a free, family-friendly community health event hosted by ECU Health at JOY Community Center on Wednesday morning.
photos by Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector
Nurses Toni Roberson and Mary Wilson set up for vaccinations in the clinic.
Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector
Nurses Mary Wilson and Toni Roberson set up for vaccinations in the clinic during a free, family-friendly community health event hosted by ECU Health at JOY Community Center on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Health Equity Manager Kaye Rouse moves free bags full of produce donated by Conetoe Family Farm the health event.
Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector
Free bags of produce and sweet potatoes donated by Conetoe Family Farm are available during a free, family-friendly community health event hosted by ECU Health at JOY Community Center on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Free bags of produce and sweet potatoes donated by Conetoe Family Farm are available during a free, family-friendly community health event hosted by ECU Health at JOY Community Center on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Vice President of Health Equity and Social Impact KaSheta Jackson, left, and Equity and Special Projects Consultant Koai Martin, right, help a woman check into the clinic during a free, family-friendly community health event hosted by ECU Health at JOY Community Center on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Vice President of Health Equity and Social Impact KaSheta Jackson, left, and Equity and Special Projects Consultant Koai Martin, right, help a woman check into the clinic during a free, family-friendly community health event hosted by ECU Health at JOY Community Center on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Former faculty member at ECU School of Dental Medicine Dr. Loren Alves sets up supplies for dental screenings during a free, family-friendly community health event hosted by ECU Health at JOY Community Center on Wednesday.
Willow Abbey Mercando/the daily reflector
ECU School of Dental Medicine’s Dentist Dr. Loren Alves sets up supplies for free dental screenings during a free, family-friendly community health event hosted by ECU Health at JOY Community Center on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Seen are COVID-10 antigen home tests on a table during a free, family-friendly community health event hosted by ECU Health at JOY Community Center on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11.
A west Greenville community center helped connect residents who might not have transportation or insurance to medical resources on Wednesday.
Thirty-two people visited JOY Community Center, 700 Albemarle Ave., to receive health screenings from ECU Health, Access East and Pitt County Health Department personnel. Visitors had a chance to get flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, blood pressure and sugar readings and body mass index tests. A dentist was onsite to provide free dental screenings.
Darrell Brown stopped into the center for something to eat shortly before noon, but took advantage of the dental screening being in his neighborhood. Brown said that transportation and a lack of insurance are his two major obstacles to health care. He'd like to see more transportation programs offered by city leaders.
"A lot of people come here," Brown said. "Sometimes you can't catch the bus or the bus isn't running.
"There never really can be too many resources."
According to Lisa Clemons-Boyd, a social work case manager with Access East and ECU Health, Brown's issues are systemic. She said that people are often referred to the Community Crossroads Center and the Sunday clinic at the Pitt County Health Department.
"If they don't have transportation then it's a big barrier," Clemons-Boyd said. "Most of the time buses don't run on Sunday, so we try to refer them to the Crossroads Center, which is every other Monday. We want something that is walking distance."
Dr. KaSheta Jackson and Shantelle Cheek, a registered nurse with Access East, were running the show at Wednesday's event. Jackson said JOY is an ideal site for these kinds of programs.
"It's in the heart of Greenville," Jackson said. "Uptown, downtown and west Greenville. Transportation is an issue for people to get what they need. The bus line is here or people can just walk from around the corner."
Cheek said that visitors had a chance to be enrolled into Affordable Care Act insurance and receive job assistance on top of the health screenings. Those who exhibited signs of illness or had test results that were concerning could receive a free telemedicine consultation through the computers at JOY.
Nine people received dental screenings. Dr. Loren Alves, a former faculty member at the ECU School of Dentistry, said that the "oral systemic connection" is an essential part of full body wellness.
"Everything starts right here from birth to death," Alves said, motioning to his mouth. "Dental health is so important because if you don't have the proper healthy teeth, gums, tissues in your mouth to help you digest, eat the food properly, you're going to have constipation, you're going to have indigestion."
The community center for months has been working to convert a wing of the building into a free clinic. It already offers a foot clinic through partnership with Fleet Feet. Thomas Quigley, director of JOY Community Center, said that he hopes the clinic will be completed and ready to serve the public by March. That will include an onsite nurse practitioner.
"An event like this makes people aware of what this space here is actually intended for and what it's set up to do," Quigley said. "Shantelle, Access East, Health Assist, they're here every day and even though the clinic's not open yet these girls will actually come out here and they're working with people."
Quigley wants community members to know that JOY is living up to its goal of serving them in many ways. As he served up hot meals provided by Eastern Pines Church, he let visitors know they should head to the back rooms and get checked out.
"They have clinics (on the) other side of town and over the river," Quigley said. "Guess what, the neighborhood's right here.
"You can't have a soup kitchen on the other side of town. You have to have the services where people need it and you have to put boots on the ground."
All visitors also received a bag of fresh carrots, greens, onions, squash and sweet potatoes from Conetoe Family Life Center on their way out the door.
On Saturday, JOY will hold a clothing giveaway from 1-3 p.m. The center also recently was given 80 hammocks by The Hammock Source, which Quigley said will be distributed as needed to keep unhoused people from having to sleep on the cold, wet ground.