A west Greenville community center helped connect residents who might not have transportation or insurance to medical resources on Wednesday.

Thirty-two people visited JOY Community Center, 700 Albemarle Ave., to receive health screenings from ECU Health, Access East and Pitt County Health Department personnel. Visitors had a chance to get flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, blood pressure and sugar readings and body mass index tests. A dentist was onsite to provide free dental screenings.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.