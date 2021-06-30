As summer settles in, wet conditions have mosquitoes breeding, and the Pitt County Health Department is encouraging residents to help “fight the bite.”
The department last week released tips from the American Mosquito Control Association to help cut down on the number of mosquitoes, whose bites not only sting but can spread disease.
Standing water, bare skin and dark clothing are three things that attract them, the department reported, and the AMCA recommends people follow the three Ds to keep mosquitoes away:
- Drain: Empty out water containers at least once per week
- Dress: Wear long sleeves, long pants, and light-colored, loose-fitting clothing
- Defend: Properly apply an EPA-registered repellent such as DEET, picaridin, IR 3535 or oil of lemon-eucalyptus
Residents should reduce the number of sites on their property where mosquitoes may develop by eliminating containers that may hold water.
They should dispose of old tires — water in tires can allow thousands of mosquitoes to breed; drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers; clear roof gutters of debris; clean pet water dishes regularly; check and empty toys; and change the water in bird baths at least once a week.
Unused, non-chlorinated, stagnant pools can also be a breeding ground for mosquitoes. A Pitt County Environmental Health representative can visit county residences ant and test unused, non-chlorinated pools for mosquito activity. This includes in-ground and above-ground swimming pools. Call 252-902-3210 to schedule an appointment.
Mosquitoes are more than just a nuisance. Their bites can spread diseases such as Zika and West Nile Virus. There are no vaccines for the various diseases mosquitoes may carry.
AMCA stresses mosquito-borne diseases do not only affect humans — they kill birds, reptiles, dogs, horses and endangered species each year. Awareness of these diseases — including canine heartworm, eastern equine encephalitis and western equine encephalitis — is another important component of mosquito control the general public must embrace.