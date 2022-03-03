...INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON...
West to Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts to around
20 mph combined with minimum relative humidity of 20 to 25
percent will bring an increased fire danger risk across the area
this afternoon.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
Pitt County's WIC program is providing participants with National Nutrition Month cooking kits that include a reusable shopping bag, measuring cups and spoons, a small cutting board, a potholder, a bag clip and a sandwich spreader/citrus peeler.
The Pitt County Health Department is distributing cooking kits and planning other activities to help participants in the Women, Infants and Children program adopt healthy food strategies during National Nutrition Month.
The kits include a reusable shopping bag, a measuring set with cups and spoons, a small cutting board, a potholder, a bag clip and a sandwich spreader/citrus peeler. They will be provided families already enrolled in the WIC program.
This initiative will be used to support nutrition education and preparation of healthy cooking concepts, according to a news release from Pitt County government. Participants also will receive goody bags and recipes.
WIC recipients can pick up the cooking kits on a walk-in basis at the Pitt County Health Department from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Monday-Friday throughout March on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
The main focus of National Nutrition Month this year is to “Celebrate a World of Flavors,” the news release said. The message encourages everyone to enjoy flavors from different cultures and appreciate the diversity within the nation’s many cuisines.
Throughout the month, fun facts will be provided that encourage the incorporation of nutritious, international ingredients via Pitt County Health Department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/pittcountyhealthdepartment.
Tuesday’s fun fact: “Keep cut fruits and vegetables handy for mid-afternoon snacks, side dishes, lunch box additions or a quick nibble while waiting for dinner. Ready-to-eat favorites: bananas, apples, strawberries, cantaloupe, bell peppers, broccoli or cauliflower florets, carrots, celery sticks, cucumbers, and more!”
WIC recipients can call the WIC department at 902-2393 for more information.