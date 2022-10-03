The Pitt County Health Department is now offering the Moderna COVID-19 Bivalent boosters by appointment to people 18 and older, the agency announced Monday.

The bivalent vaccines, which are referred to as “updated boosters,” contain two messenger RNA components of SARS-CoV-2 virus, one is of the original strains and the other is between the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the omicron variant, the announcement said. The shot is available to those who completed the primary vaccination series.

