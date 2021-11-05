The Pitt County Health Department will provide free drive-through pre-diabetes testing for adults 18 years and older on Tuesday at 201 Government Circle. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will enroll eligible participants in a free year-long prevention program.
Pre-diabetes is a serious health condition which increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke, a health department news release said. It affects 1 in 3 adults in Pitt County. Only 11 percent of these adults are aware that they already have this condition.
Participants will receive an HgbA1c test, paper screener and other helpful information, as well as small incentives. People who test positive for pre-diabetes may also qualify for a free, virtual 12-month lifestyle change program starting in January.
This program offers weekly and bi-weekly interactive sessions with a trained lifestyle coach to learn healthy eating habits, fun ways to add physical activity to one’s lifestyle, coping skills, and stress management.
A supportive environment for sharing stories and ideas with others who have been diagnosed with pre-diabetes is also offered. Incentives, that reinforce healthy lifestyle behaviors, also will be provided.
For more information contact Robin Tant at 902-2388 or Ronita Jones at 919-641-6863.