Declining COVID-19 cases in Pitt County are good news, a health official said, but testing remains an important way to identify and stop the spread of the virus.
With this in mind, the Pitt County Health Department is offering free, at-home home testing kits for residents.
Pitt County has been chosen to be a part of “Say Yes! COVID Test,” a campaign to help reduce the spread of the virus, the health department announced on Wednesday.
“It is an honor that Greenville–Pitt County has been selected as one of only two ‘Say Yes! COVID Test’ communities in the United States,” said Dr. John Silvernail, county health director.
The other community is Chattanooga, Tenn.
“Free, community-wide, self-administered testing offers Greenville–Pitt County residents a unique advantage to reduce the spread of COVID-19 right here where we live, work, learn and play,” Silvernail said.
The plan is to deliver 40,000 rapid test kits to residents. Each kit contains 25 individual tests.
“The intention of this study is for two people to conduct self-tests three times a week, regardless of symptoms, until the tests are used up (about a month),” Silvernail said.
Tests require a quick swab inside the front of each nostril, (not the deep swab that is typically done) and results can be read in just 10 minutes. The maker of the tests, Quidel, is the same company that made the first rapid flu tests used by doctors’ offices in the United States.
This type of testing has potential to make early detection of the disease easier, by disrupting the “silent spread” of COVID-19 that occurs when people are infected, but do not yet have symptoms, Silvernail said.
“If I am testing myself at home, and what I thought was my allergies turns out to be COVID, I know that I need to stay home from work and I know that my family contacts need to be quarantined,” he said.
The program is being offered through the Centers for Disease Control and National Institutes of Health in collaboration with Duke University and the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.
The tests, available next week, can be obtained through the health department and some of its community partners, including American Legion Post 160, the Churches Outreach Network Community Center, Holy Hill Baptist Church’s Life Changing Center, Phillpi Church of Christ, Phillipi Missionary Baptist Church and Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Visit www.CovidTestPittCounty.org. for more information.
People also can order the free kits on Amazon.com with no charge for shipping.
“Anybody is welcome to participate,” Silvernail said. “But, the intended population is unvaccinated individuals, and those who work outside the home.”
Silvernail said Pitt County was chosen for the study for several reasons.
“Pitt County Health Department has a proven track record of administering health grants. We serve as the lead agency in several regional grants, including our tobacco grant, our minorities diabetes reduction grant, and now, infection prevention in long-term care and other congregate lining facilities grant,” he said.
Silvernail also cited high rates of COVID-19 in the county and the availability of Greenville Utilities’ wastewater system for sampling.
“Part of the study is looking at detectable amounts of COVID-19 in the wastewater as a marker for disease in our community,” he said.
“The purpose of the study is to compare positive self-testing rates with the amount of COVID-19 in our community, as identified through normal public health surveillance methods,” Silvernail said.
“There is also an option for self-testers to help researchers by completing surveys about their own health behaviors. Those surveys can be done online or over the phone,” Silvernail said.
He said there is still a possibility of a rise in COVID cases, but is grateful for the downtrend.
“I think we are gaining on COVID,” he said. “The fact that we area geographically rural county may help us with decrease in spread.”
Also, vaccinations are rising, “which is starting to take a bite out of transmissions,” he said.
With multiple holidays looming, where people tend to gather in large groups, he said the county still see a spring surge.
“With increased human activity, there is always potential for increases in communicable disease,” he said.
Vaccine access expanded
Vidant Health is expanding access to COVID-19 vaccine appointments to everyone 16 and older effective today.
Community members who are 18 and older can schedule an appointment by visitingVidantHealth.com/Vaccinate or calling 847-8000.
Appointments for community members who are 16 or 17 years old can be scheduled by calling 847-8000.
Vidant offers the vaccine at a variety of locations throughout eastern North Carolina, including the Vidant/Pitt County Large-Scale Vaccine Clinic at the Greenville Convention Center. Community members are encouraged to check the scheduling tool onVidantHealth.com/Vaccinate or call 847-8000 for the latest list of available locations.