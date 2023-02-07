The Pitt County Health Department is providing free flu immunizations for people who don’t have health insurance and is encouraging people to get vaccinated as flu season continues.
Appointments are required for immunization services at the health department, 201 Government Circle. Residents are asked to call 902-2449 to schedule time.
A news release from the health department said recent studies show that flu vaccination reduces the risk of flu illness by between 40% and 60% among the overall population during seasons when most circulating flu viruses are well-matched to those used to make flu vaccines.
The CDC recommends annual influenza vaccinations for everyone age 6 months or older. Vaccination is especially important for people at high risk of influenza complications, including:
Children younger than 2
Adults older than 50
Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities
People who are pregnant or plan to be pregnant during flu season
People with weakened immune systems
People age 6 months to 18 years who take aspirin or salicylate-containing medication
People who have chronic illnesses, such as asthma, heart disease, kidney disease, liver disease and diabetes
People with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher
Children between 6 months and 8 years may need two doses of the flu vaccine the first time they are given a flu vaccine, given at least four weeks apart. After that, they can receive single annual doses of the flu vaccine. Check with your child’s health care provider.
Chronic medical conditions can also increase the risk of influenza complications. Examples include:
Asthma
Cancer or cancer treatment
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
Heart disease
Cystic fibrosis
Diabetes
Brain or nervous system conditions
Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) or conditions that are treated by lowering the immune system
Kidney or liver disease
Obesity, including people with a BMI of 40 or higher
Anyone with a chronic medical condition should get the flu vaccine, as well as individuals living in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities.