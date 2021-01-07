The Pitt County Health Department will hold a one-day clinic to offering the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals over the age of 75 on Monday, the department announced.
The clinic will offer a limited supply of the vaccine by appointment. The department plans to hold additional clinics as more supply is received.
Monday's vaccine clinic will be held at the Pitt County Cooperative Extension Auditorium, 403 Government Circle.
Appointments for the clinic can be made by calling the Health Department's COVID-19 Hotline at 902-2300 and selecting Option 4.
Walk-ins will not be served. Individuals may need to call multiple times before reaching an operator due to an overwhelming call volume, the release said. Messages requesting an appointment will not be returned.
Only individuals over the age of 75 will be served at Monday's clinic. Proof of age will be required. Individuals need to brings a document that states their name and date of birth to their appointment.
Individuals will be required to enter the building to receive the vaccine and will be required to stay 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine to be monitored for potential allergic reactions.
Those who have received the flu, pneumonia or any other vaccine within the past two weeks should not make an appointment for the clinic and wait until the two-week period has passed to receive the vaccine.
Anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the past 10 days should wait until they have met the criteria to leave isolation before being vaccinated, the release said. Additional information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html