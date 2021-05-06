With more than a third of residents fully vaccinated from COVID-19, Pitt County health officials continue to aim for equity in vaccine distribution and accessibility.
On Wednesday morning Dr. John Silvernail, Pitt County’s director of public health, said that black and Hispanic residents only make up about a third of the 60,622 fully vaccinated residents in the county. About 37% of Pitt County’s residents are black, and of those about 28% have been vaccinated.
Silvernail said that when working with a large population, it is more difficult to close that gap.
“We’re definitely gaining on our African American community,” Silvernail said. “It’s slower because they are a bigger proportion of our population, so in percentages the bigger the group. the smaller each number is as a percentage of that group.”
Pop-up clinics
Pop-up clinics have seen some degree of success in vaccinating residents who might not have access to a shot otherwise. Silvernail said that the area’s demand for vaccines has decreased, which has allowed the health department to “take to the streets” in an effort to increase the number of shots given.
An April 30 event at the Tropicana Supermarket in Greenville saw 20 people vaccinated. Silvernail called the pop-up “a success” and said that it will be revisited in the future. He also said it served as a test run to see the efficiency of the pop-up clinics.
Moving forward, the department will host vaccination events on Thursdays and Fridays, including clinics in Grifton, Farmville, Clark’s Neck and Stokes.
The department typically sends the clinics 50 to 100 doses of vaccine in order to limit loses due to expiration, Silvernail said.
Today, the department will be providing vaccines at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 1095 Allen Road, Greenville. On Friday, vaccinations will be given at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St., Greenville.
The events do not require pre-registration.
Health department staff also visited mobile home parks in the Belvoir area to vaccinate residents.
COVID test kits
Silvernail also gave an update on the Say Yes! COVID Test kits in Pitt County. So far, 18,184 test kits have been distributed. Individuals can order or pick up two test kits at once to pass one on to friends or neighbors.
“With test kits, you need to test three times a week as instructed,” Silvernail said. “These are not to be put in the medicine cabinet until you start to feel sick.”
Silvernail said that he believes that the county is on the back side of the spring wave of infections. He said time would tell if he was correct as the department looks to reach 66 percent immunity among the population.
“Don’t get infected, get your shot,” Silvernail said.