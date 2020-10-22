The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed daily in Pitt County are beginning to plateau after multiple spikes in previous months, the county’s health director said Wednesday.
The comments from Dr. John Silvernail came as case numbers and hospitalizations statewide are on the rise, and Gov. Roy Cooper extended his Phase 3 orders to control the virus’ spread. The measures announced Wednesday are not as restrictive as previous orders but keep in place limits on gatherings and operations at restaurants, bars and many other businesses.
Silvernail, head of the Pitt County Health Department, said data on positive test results are compiled in two formats: by the date the result is reported and date the test is administered. He said the date-of-report data often are clumped together so spikes look bigger as a result.
“If you look at date-of-test you will see that we’re really pretty level, and I think that we are on the plateau of the epidemic curve with some up and down of that plateau at this point in time,” Silvernail said.
Spikes in the past have resulted from several factors, including an outbreak at East Carolina Rehab and Wellness in June, the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays, the Health Department’s testing program opening on July 13, students returning to East Carolina University in August and Vidant’s testing site opening on Oct. 7.
“We ran about between 40 and 50 cases a day, (then) you will see the ECU spike, and we have come down off that ECU spike and we’re mostly back in that sort of 40-50 case a day range,” Silvernail said. “We did have a day, Oct. 7, where there were 107 cases. That was about the time another test site opened in town, so then again the more you test, the more you find. But look at the last couple of days, we have been at that sort of 40-50 case range per day.”
Silvernail said he hopes the number of cases a day falls from the 40 to 50 range, but he does not know how long it will take for that number to decrease. He compared the county’s battle with COVID to a smoldering fire where people are like fuel and the inevitable vaccine is a retardant. Once people are vaccinated the fire will be extinguished, he said.
“I think we’re going to continue to see this sort of smoldering fire, and that’s really what we want so that we don’t overload the health care system, we don’t overload the hospitals, so there’s availability of hospital beds and ventilators and things like that,” Silvernail said.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has reported 250,592 COVID-19 cases since March. On Friday the state saw 2,684 cases, its highest number of positive cases in a single day.
Between last Thursday and Wednesday, the state reported 14,185 cases, averaging 2,026 cases a day. A total of 1,842 new cases were reported on Wednesday, up from 1,578 the day before.
Pitt County has seen 5,902 cases of the virus since March. From Thursday to Wednesday the county saw 309 COVID-19 cases, averaging 44 cases a day. A total of 43 new cases were reported on Wednesday, up from 22 the day before, according to state data.
DHHS reported that 1,219 people were hospitalized as of Tuesday, the highest number since 1,228 were hospitalized in July. The number of people hospitalized with COVID has remained over 1,200 since Monday. As of Tuesday, 126 patients across the Vidant system were hospitalized with COVID.
The state’s death toll on Wednesday passed the 4,000 mark, increasing to 4,032. Pitt County’s figure remained at 35 on Wednesday.
Silvernail said 20,600 COVID-19 tests were administered in Pitt County between Sept. 12 and Oct. 10. Testing is conducted here by Vidant and the health department and private caregivers for residents of Pitt and surrounding counties.
The state suggests counties tests 5 percent of their population every month, which is about 9,200 individuals, Silvernail said.
About 6.2 percent of tests are coming back positive, which is on the low end of what the county has seen, he said. The state is at 7.4 percent positive.
To return to work after COVID-19 infection, Silvernail said the individual should meet the CDC requirements of recovery, which are to be at least 10 days from onset of symptoms or date of test, improvement in symptoms and no fever for 24 hours prior to returning to work.
Silvernail said the CDC does not recommend a repeat test in a known positive individual for at least 90 days.
“In general a negative COVID test should not be required to return to work, as many people continue to test positive for weeks or even months after COVID infection on that PCR test,” Silvernail said.