Pitt County’s public health director on Tuesday issued an open letter that provided direction for not only “getting past the virus, but learning to live with it safely.”
The statement from Dr. John Silvernail came as infection rates continue on an upward path locally and across the state, with North Carolina seeing another high in hospitalizations and the state’s largest school district, Wake County, announcing it would hold all classes online for the first semester.
Silvernail said the county was in its ninth two-week incubation cycle since the first case of COVID-19 was identified locally on March 19.
“I know this has been a long time for you and your families and I wish I could tell you it will all be over soon, but I cannot. COVID-19 will likely be with us for a long time to come, so for the foreseeable future, it may not be about getting past it, but about learning to live with it safely.”
The letter said county has fared well through the pandemic so far because residents have followed precautions. It asked residents to continue to stay home if they are sick, wear face coverings, avoid crowds and keep 6 feet away from others and to wash their hands frequently.
Silvernail also asked residents to work with contact tracers trying to identify people who may have been exposed. Calls from Pitt County Health Department will usually come from the main telephone number, 252-902-2300, but other groups are assisting, he said.
“If you are exposed to someone with COVID-19, please self-quarantine,” Silvernail said. “If directed to do so by public health, please do so. While I can issue a legally binding quarantine order, I would prefer not to. Please cooperate with us in these efforts.”
Individuals known, or strongly suspected of having COVID-19, must be isolated, he said.
He said residents should socialize responsibly. “We are all missing human contact, and with warm weather here, there is a temptation to have private parties. I would ask that you think long and hard about this. COVID-19 needs close person to person contact to efficiently spread. We have seen examples of this even in small gatherings. Please, if you host a gathering, make provisions for social distancing.”
He said the health department will continue to operate its COVID-19 hotline (252-902-2300) to answer questions and provide guidance, and a testing program started last week already has provided tests for nearly 1,600 people.
“Thank you for all you have done to minimize the impact of COVID-19 in Pitt County,” Silvernail said. “I know this has been a long haul, and there is still a long haul in front of us, but we will get to the other side of this eventually.”
The comments came as the state reported another record-high number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital at 1,179, narrowly topping the previous daily record set last week. The number of positive cases in the state since the pandemic began is nearing 103,000, with about 1,670 virus-related deaths, according to state Department of Health and Human Services data.
In Pitt County, 24 new case were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,239 since March, with 10 deaths and 883 estimated recoveries.
Pitt County Schools officials on Monday announced that they would begin partial in-person classes for students beginning on Aug. 17. Officials also are allowing parents concerned about the virus’ spread to choose remote learning options.
The school board for the Wake County system, which has more than 160,000 students, on Tuesday unanimously approved a schedule different from the one it approved three weeks ago, according to the Associated Press.
Board members had earlier committed to a rotational plan in which students would return by receiving in-person teaching one week out of every three.
Superintendent Cathy Moore said her staff’s recommendation had changed as coronavirus hospitalizations and the percentage of positive cases have increased, and with Gov. Roy Cooper’s K-12 announcement last week. He said that while public schools could hold in-person instruction provided everyone wears face coverings and classrooms hold fewer students, districts also could decide to conduct all instruction online.
The Cumberland County school board also voted Tuesday to operate remotely through at least Sept. 25. The Durham County, Orange County and Chapel Hill-Carrboro systems already decided to keep buildings shuttered when classes resume Aug. 17.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools, No. 2 in system population statewide, agreed last week that it will have in-person orientation during the first two weeks, followed by online instruction for the immediate future.
While Cooper has said he’s been aiming to get students back in classrooms this fall, the governor said Tuesday he saw no reason to alter his directive in light of decisions by the largest districts.
“We believe that we’re in good shape where we are. We want those local school districts to make the best decisions that they can for those children,” Cooper told reporters. “There’s no easy answer to all of this but I do think we have a good plan in place.”
Cooper also announced on Tuesday that over 900,000 face masks and other supplies were being shipped this week to cooperative extension offices in 31 counties for distribution to agricultural workers. Many farm workers live in close conditions, increasing their risk for the virus, DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said.
“Some of these supplies have been difficult for farmers to source as demand has exceeded supply. I am grateful that farm workers and farmers have been prioritized for these much-needed materials,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a news release.
Cohen said North Carolina’s case trends show “this pandemic remains a simmer, not a boil” in the state and that wearing face masks in public places remain critical to prevent them from getting out of control. Cooper, who issued a statewide mask requirement almost four weeks ago, had stern words for store patrons who won’t comply.
“Either wear one or don’t go in the store,” he said. ”The refusal to wear a mask is selfish. It infringes on the life and liberty of everyone else in the store.”