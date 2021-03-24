Over 25 percent of Pitt County residents are immune to COVID-19 between vaccinations and prior infection, health officials reported Wednesday.
Pitt County Health and Human Services Director John Silvernail said during a news briefing that vaccine numbers continue to grow while infection rates take a dip. As of March 22, 17 percent of residents were fully vaccinated while 9.8 percent have tested positive for the virus. Of that amount, 97.8 percent have recovered.
The news came a day after Gov. Roy Cooper eased several restrictions on businesses. Bars and sports and entertainment venues will be permitted to open at 50 percent indoor or outdoor capacity beginning Friday. Restaurants, breweries, wineries, amusement parks, gyms and bowling alleys will be permitted to fully reopen outdoors and at 75 percent capacity indoors. Museums, aquariums, retail businesses and shops, hair salons and personal care businesses can operate at 100 percent capacity indoors and outdoors.
Silvernail made sure to add a caveat that those immunity figures might not include all vaccines administered by federal vendors, either.
“That includes the program, which is about to conclude, to vaccinate long-term care facilities,” Silvernail said. “There are 21 nursing homes in the county that were vaccinated through the federal program. That data is flowing into the state reporting system but it flows a different pathway so the lag time in that can be greater than getting directly entered into the COVID management system.”
Silvernail said that shots administered at Walgreens Pharmacies are also in the federal group, meaning that data goes to the federal government before it goes to the North Carolina’s reporting system.
“I’m not sure what the lag time is on that,” Silvernail said. “At that particular moment in time it might not show all the data for what federal vaccines have been given.”
CVS will soon be providing federal vaccines as well, Silvernail said. State allocated vaccines also will be available soon at Harris Teeter, which has already provided vaccines in limited quantities for locations in Charlotte, Cornelius, New Bern, Durham and Concord. A specific date for when those services would come to Pitt County was unavailable.
Despite the good news on vaccination rates, Silvernail continues to urge being COVID smart while acknowledging the need for social activity.
“Think about how you socialize,” he said. “We all need socialization. We’re over a year now into COVID and people are seeking human contact, but as we expand our social circles the risk of exposure expands too. Take appropriate precautions. You can visit with folks but don’t sit shoulder to shoulder with somebody, sit six feet away from somebody and reduce the risk of spread from that individual to you.”
“So many of our case tracings or clusters start with ‘well, I went to visit my friend and then two days later found out they had COVID.’ We look two days as the period of communicability from symptom onset. Oftentimes you end up in quarantine because you let your guard down.”
Silvernail also offered that, to reach “herd immunity,” the low end of immunity rates would have to reach 60 percent and the high end would call for 75 to 80 percent, “depending on who you talk to.”