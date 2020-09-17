Even in the middle of a pandemic, it is still important to get a flu shot, Pitt County’s health director said on Wednesday.
Dr. John Silvernail of the Pitt County Health Department said everyone should consider getting a flu shot unless they have a valid medical reason not to do so.
Influenza has symptoms similar to COVID-19, Silvernail said during a morning news conference. Getting a shot can rule out the flu if such symptoms develop.
“A great deal of overlap between the two … can be confused, so we want to try and take that off the table as much as possible,” Silvernail said.
He said a spike in influenza cases usually takes place in the middle of January. March and mid-April generally bring smaller spikes.
“The good news with that is, last year when the protective measures went into effect for COVID, influenza dropped like a stone,” Silvernail said. “So one of the things I am hopeful for — but cannot guarantee — is that the measures we have in place to protect ourselves from COVID will impede the transmission of influenza and other respiratory viruses like COVID that are droplet spread.”
The flu vaccine will be available through the health department once it has received its shipment, an officials said. Flu shots also are available at local drug stores and local doctor’s offices.
A flu shot clinic also is scheduled at Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church, 2665 W. Virginia St., Simpson, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Call 916-6409.
COVID numbers
Meanwhile, reported new COVID cases rose in Pitt County and the on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A total of 62 new cases were confirmed in the county increasing the total to 4,380, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Tuesday saw 27 cases and Wednesday saw 35, up from 24 on Monday. About 9 percent of local tests were positive as of Wednesday. The state average was almost 6 percent.
Statewide new cases were at 1,106 on Tuesday and 1,137 on Wednesday, up from 845 on Monday. Total cases since March now stands at 188,024. Health and Human Services reported that 3,149 people have died.
At least 918 people in North Carolina were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, up from 906 reported the day before. Vidant Health reported 111 people were hospitalized in its facilities as of Tuesday.
Silvernail said he doesn’t believe America is through its first wave of COVID.
“I think it’s part of the environment that we live in, it’s going to continue to circulate for a period of time,” he said.
But Silvernail said some people may already have developed a resistance to the virus.
Those who test positive for COVID should expect to self-quarantine for at least 10 days after the onset of symptoms or the test, Silvernail said. Quarantine can end after the 10-day period if symptoms improve and the individual has been fever-free for at least 24 hours.
Two new COVID testing sites have been added by CVS drug stores, Silvernail said. One is at CVS on Memorial Drive in Greenville and the other is the store on Main Street in Farmville.