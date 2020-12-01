Pitt County’s public health director has tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. John Silvernail learned on Sunday that he had tested positive for the virus, a Pitt County Health Department news release said.
Silvernail began feeling ill over the weekend and was tested on Saturday, the release said. It has not been confirmed but it is likely he contracted the virus from a close family member sometime last week.
All Pitt County Public Health staff has been notified. No staff is thought to have been in close contact with Silvernail but all were offered testing. No patients were exposed to Silvernail.
Silvernail is experiencing mild symptoms and resting at home in isolation, according to Deputy Director of Public Health Amy Hattem.
Pitt County Courthouse
All sessions of Pitt County District Court were canceled for today out of an abundance of caution while testing for COVID-19 is conducted, Pitt County Chief District Court Judge G. Galen Braddy announced in a news release. Cases scheduled to be heard today will be rescheduled.
All sessions of superior court will take place as scheduled. The courthouse and clerk of superior court’s office remain open, the release said.
In the last seven days, Pitt County recorded 437 new COVID cases. The daily average of cases decreased to 62 a day down from 65 a day the previous week. This is the first week in four weeks that cases have not risen in the county. Between Nov. 17-23, 457 cases were recorded and 376 cases were recorded the week before.
The total number of local virus cases since the pandemic began reached 7,935 on Monday. The county health department reported that 6,993 people are recovered from the virus and 894 cases are active.
Four more deaths were reported last week raising the number of virus-related deaths in the county to 48. The deaths occurred on Nov. 2, 18,19 and 20.
North Carolina saw a decrease in cases for the first time 12 weeks. The state said said that 25,318 cases were reported between Nov. 23-30, down from 25,995 cases the previous seven days. The daily average decreased from 3,713 to 3,616.
The state on Saturday reported positive test rates were 9.5 percent. About 7.3 percent of tests conducted in Pitt County were positive.
East Carolina University reported seven employee cases between Nov. 22-28, up from five cases the week before. Student cases have decreased significantly since classes ended on Nov. 17. Five new student cases were reported between Nov. 22-28, down from 51 student cases the week before.
Pitt County Schools on Friday reported its highest amount of school affected cases between Nov. 20-26. Eighteen cases were reported, up from 11 cases between Nov. 13-19.
A DHHS report on cases at congregant living facilities showed no new outbreaks or case increases at facilities in Pitt County.
- Care One Assisted Living of Greenville: 12 staff, 24 residents and five resident deaths.
- MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center: 29 staff, 35 residents, one staff death and two resident deaths.
- PruittHealth Farmville: 28 staff and 41 residents.
- Red Oak Assisted Living: Seven staff and 41 residents.
- Tar River RHA Services: Eight staff members.