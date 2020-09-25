Pitt County’s Health Director this week urged people to continue to take caution at gatherings as the U.S. surpassed 200,000 deaths related related to COVID-19.
Washington models early on predicted the U.S. would have over a million deaths from the virus before the beginning of summer and 2 million by the end, Dr. John Silvernail said on Wednesday.
Wearing masks, washing hands and distancing have helped lower the projected numbers, Silvernail said, and there has been a disproportionate shift in the deaths which tend to be older and sicker individuals.
“The 200,000 milestone is a terrible number, but fortunately is far less than what some of the models were predicting. We were predicting millions of death across the country at one point so some of the measures we have taken have helped with that,” Silvernail said.
In Pitt County, 56 percent of the 27 deaths are people over the age of 75, Silvernail said, while people 65-75 make up 22 percent. To protect the older and sick individuals, the Center for Medicare Services has put in place strict guidelines for testing nursing home patients and staff, Silvernial said. If there is a case in a nursing home, those around the individual are tested and sometimes everyone is tested.
“From the viruses standpoint, that is a high value target, that’s a target the virus is going to have a high impact in ... so if we find one case we look very hard to try to limit the spread in those settings,” he said.
The highest number of infections, 38 percent, are among people 18-24, while people 25-49 account for 31 percent. As more infections occur among younger people, risk of infection increases for more vulnerable age groups.
The North and Southeastern United States has quieted down with COVID cases but the desert Southwest has seen an increase, Silvernail said.
He said more deaths are expected with the increase of cases in the Southwest, but if a vaccine does become available, the U.S. could avoid reaching one million COVID deaths, he said.
“Let’s hope that a vaccine becomes available later this year or early next year and can help take a bite out of this disease for us,” he said.
Silvernail said transmission of the virus is reduced outside. He said the risk of transmission is different outside than inside because outside there is a greater volume of air for the virus to be distributed in.
“We know this virus is very susceptible to damage by sunlight and in direct sunlight might have a half-life of about a minute and a half. So to kill all the given quantity of the virus, you look at about five half-lives, or seven and a half minutes, so in direct sunlight this virus would be dead in under 10 minutes in most cases,” he said.
The risk of spreading COVID-19 at large gatherings is fairly low if social distancing rules are followed in terms of masking and sanitization, he said.
“No one could ever say it’s zero but remember it’s about close personal contact,” Silvernail said.
Silvernail said a surgical masks and multi-ply cotton masks are effective in preventing the spread of the virus. He said a cotton mask should have multiple layers and you should not be able to blow through the mask. He said people have asked if neck gators can prevent the spread since they are singly-ply masks but he said they are better than no face covering.
Silvernail said if two people are wearing a mask it lowers the risk of transmission to almost zero. If someone with COVID is wearing a mask but is around someone who is not wearing a mask, the risk of transmission is low but not zero.
Pitt County saw an increase of 55 new cases on Thursday, up from 31 on Wednesday and 37 on Tuesday. Vidant Health reported Thursday that 109 people were hospitalized in its facilities as of Wednesday, down from a high of 130 earlier in the week.
New cases statewide took a large jump on Thursday to 1,688, up from 952 the day before; 1,168 were reported on Tuesday. Hospitalizations statewide on Wednesday were at 902.
The percentage of positive tests statewide on Thursday was 4.8 percent; that number in Pitt County was 6.3 percent.