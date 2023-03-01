WINTERVILLE — With an estimated 2.5 million middle school and high school students reportedly using e-cigarettes, it can be hard for vaping to escape notice. But now health officials say teens are facing an additional threat from a substance that is less familiar — edible cannabis.
“A lot of schools have been having issues with vaping,” said Tiffany Thigpen of the Pitt County Health Department, who serves as a regional tobacco prevention and control coordinator. “Gummies are on the rise; edibles are on the rise, so we want to get the word out.”
Calling attention to those problems is the purpose of “Escape the Vape and Ghost the Gummies,” educational presentations held this week at A.G. Cox Middle School and scheduled for next week at Farmville Central High School. The events, part of an effort by ECU Health, Pitt County Schools, the health department and the county’s Emergency Medical Services, are designed to warn students about the dangers of vaping and consuming edible cannabis.
“A lot of the kids are already aware of these products,” Thigpen said. “That’s why it’s important to talk to your kids even if you don’t think they know, because they are seeing it at school from their peers.”
An October 2022 report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration indicated that 14.1% of high school students and 3.3% of those in middle school said that they had vaped in the past 30 days.
Pitt County Schools joined districts across the country last year in a lawsuit against an electronic cigarette manufacturer JUUL Labs, citing a vaping epidemic in schools. Principal Chena Cayton told the Board of Education in September 2022 about problems that Ayden-Grifton High School had experienced as a result of an increase in vaping.
“I have had students to have seizures because of overdosing on the nicotine,” she said, explaining that e-cigarettes contain a much higher concentration of nicotine than cigarettes. “We’ve had to call rescue for students because of this.”
“Escape the Vape” began locally in 2019, when educators and health officials introduced it at D.H. Conley High School. Though the program was modeled after one in another school district that used an escape room, the local version used actors playing a bit of a “Scared Straight” scenario in which a student at a party is introduced to vaping and eventually dies from it.
A similar program was presented at Beaufort County’s Northside High School in 2020, just before schools across the state were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gummies and other forms of edible cannabis were not part of the presentation until this year, when the program was brought to schools for the first time since COVID.
“This is the first school year that we’ve really started to see an increase in the amount of the ingestible items,” Laurie Reed, manager for ECU Health Medical Center’s school health program, said.
“I think so much of our efforts and our energy were focused on COVID mitigation before this school year. This school year we’ve gotten back to somewhat of a normal so we’re able to be more attentive and look for those behaviors and those symptoms. It could have been going on before but I think we’re so much more aware of it now.”
In September 2022, several Hope Middle School students were taken to the hospital with symptoms after officers seized a pack of gummies infused with tetrahydrocannabinol, a compound in the cannabis plant.
In North Carolina, where marijuana is listed as a controlled substance, the sale of cannabis products is prohibited. However, the sale and purchase of hemp-derived THC products is legal as long as the maximum THC concentration is no more than 0.3%.
Incidents of children experiencing symptoms after consuming cannabis edibles are on the rise across the country. A study published in January in the journal Pediatrics indicated calls to poison control centers regarding kids ages 5 and younger consuming marijuana edibles rose from about 200 in 2017 to more than 3,000 in 2021.
Thigpen told students attending Tuesday’s presentation that gummies and other forms of edible cannabis do not necessarily look any different from other candies.
“Those look like jelly beans,” she said, showing a photo of candies containing drugs. “You can’t tell the difference. That’s why you don’t want to take something if you don’t know exactly what it is.”
Thigpen’s talk was coupled with a skit presenting the potential dangers of vaping and edible cannabis. Between scenes, school nurses and other professionals read statements designed to dispel myths about both.
Sixth-grader Dillon Hassell said that although he had heard the myth that a person could not overdose on edibles, much of the information actors and educators presented was new to him.
Kamala Ward, a senior at South Central High School, volunteered as an actor in the party scene in which a student requires CPR after eating gummies that she did not know were laced with fentanyl. A member of Health Sciences Academy, Ward agrees that vaping is a problem in high school. But she is less familiar with edible cannabis and was surprised that students as young as sixth grade were attending the presentation.
Brianna Dillard, a program assistant with the Eastern Carolina Injury Prevention Program, said she hopes “Escape the Vape and Ghost the Gummies” will expand into more middle schools.
“It’s needed,” she said. “They know a lot of it. It is a little bit scary, but one reason for that is there are a lot of siblings in the high schools and the older grades. I think that’s kind of how it’s trickling down.”
Thigpen said it is important to warn younger students about dangers of vaping and edible cannabis before they begin experimenting.
“Kids who start younger, because their brains are still developing, it primes them for further addiction,” she said. “That puts them at greater risk for having substance-abuse problems.
“For parents, we just want them to know that these products are not safe,” Thigpen said. “They are not regulated, so just talk to your children. Just talking to them about it is important, educating yourself on it as well.”